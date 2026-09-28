Luke Bryan Performs 'Country And She Knows It', Talks New AMERICAN IDOL Season

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Luke Bryan brought his new single straight to the GOOD MORNING AMERICA stage, performing "Country and She Knows It" in a live studio set that gave viewers their first extended look at material from his new album, "Signs." The performance doubled as a promotional showcase for the record and set up a separate sit-down where Bryan expanded on what else is coming this year, from touring plans to his role behind the judges' table on AMERICAN IDOL.

In the first clip, Bryan and his band delivered a full rendition of the new track, giving the GMA audience a preview of the sound and energy defining "Signs." The performance was staged as a standalone musical segment rather than an interview, letting the song carry the appearance on its own.

The second clip shifted to conversation, with Bryan sitting down to discuss "Signs" in more detail alongside his upcoming tour dates. He also addressed the next chapter of AMERICAN IDOL, speaking to his continued role as a judge on the competition series as it heads into a new season. The pairing of performance and interview gave the appearance a fuller picture of where Bryan's career stands heading into the new year, tying the album rollout directly to his ongoing television commitments.

Taken together, the two segments functioned as a coordinated promotional stop, with the live performance drawing attention to the new music and the interview filling in the surrounding context about touring and his AMERICAN IDOL duties. Bryan's dual appearance underscored how the album release and the show's new season are unfolding on parallel tracks this season.

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