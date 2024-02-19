GMA3 Kicks Off Week-Long Wedding Event When Bride-To-Be Says 'Yes' to On-Air Proposal

ABC News’ “GMA3: What You Need to Know” kicks off “Wedding in a Week,” today, Monday, February 19 for a week-long wedding celebration filled with delightful surprises.

This special event follows the journey of Tiffani Ratliff and AJ Cooper, from their surprise marriage proposal to their on-air nuptials. Tiffani, a special education teacher and cheer coach, found love during the pandemic with AJ, a security guard and varsity basketball coach. After 3 years of dating, Tiffani was surprised with an in-studio proposal during what she thought was a “newlywed style” game.

Throughout the week, viewers will follow the couple’s exciting journey as they plan their dream wedding. The series will feature expert advice from BRIDE’s Sarah Schrieber, who will share invaluable money-saving tips for couples on a budget and DeVon Franklin who will provide marriage counseling advice and ensure the couple is equipped with the tools for a successful and fulfilling union.

Joining the festivities will also be Food Network host and baker Zac Young, who will share the latest wedding cake trends from the innovative “dessert dim sum” to the resurgence of “maximalist” design and allergen-friendly dessert stations. The grand finale will take place on Friday, February 23 at 1pm ET/Noon CT as the couple says their vows in a heartwarming ceremony surrounded by friends and family from “GMA3”’s Times Square Studios.

“GMA3: What You Need to Know” is an Emmy® Award-nominated, one-hour program airing weekdays at 1:00 p.m. EST | 12:00 p.m. CST on ABC, and 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. EST on ABC News Live. Catherine McKenzie is the executive producer.