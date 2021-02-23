GLOBAL DIGITAL RELEASING Acquires Jonathan Zuck's Road Trip Comedy MEANT TO BE BROKEN

GLOBAL DIGITAL RELEASING has acquired worldwide digital rights to Jonathan Zuck's buddy, road trip comedy - Meant to Be Broken.

In the story, Dave Coyne stars as Harvey, an incredibly uptight by-the-book loner. Harvey learns that he has an inoperable brain tumor and has only short time to live! While sitting in a lonely bar, Harvey laments his impending death to a complete stranger, Luke (Nick DePinto). Luke is free-spirited and adventurous with a secret to hide. While looking back at his life, Harvey realizes he lived his life following all the rules. Seizing the opportunity to help Harvey (and himself), Luke convinces Harvey to break as many rules as he possibly can.

But, breaking rules leads to breaking laws. And, the duo end up taking Shuri aka Shifty (Nadia Mohebban), a young Muslim-woman, as a hostage. Tired of conforming to the social norms imposed by her family, Shifty demands to be part of Luke and Harvey's crazy road trip. Threatening to turn them in for kidnapping, Luke and Harvey agree to allow Shifty to join their crew and continue on their way as more insanity ensues.

The film, which has been making festival rounds since 2018 has taken home several awards. Award wins include: Best Narrative Feature at the Berlin Underground Film Festival, Best Writing at the Southwest Regional Film Festival, along with several awards at the Sydney Indie Film Festival. In Sydne the film won: Best Comedy, Best Screenplay and a Best Female Lead Actress nomination for Nadia Mohebban.

The film is set for release beginning Friday, February 26th across multiple digital platforms. Digital platforms hosting the release include: Amazon Prime, Tubi TV, Google Play, Roku and many more. Global Digital Releasing is sharing the official trailer, poster and several stills leading up to the film's release - this week!

Check out the trailer below!

The film's homepage: https://www.meanttobebroken.com/

To learn more about GDR, visit: https://www.globaldigitalreleasing.com