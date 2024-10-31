GLADIATOR II Behind-the-Scenes Special Coming to CBS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CBS presents THE MAKING OF GLADIATOR II, a special behind-the-scenes look at the making of Paramount Pictures’ Gladiator II. The special will give both nostalgic fans and newcomers to THE FRANCHISE an epic, never-before-seen look at THE MAKING OF GLADIATOR II, Monday, Nov. 18 (10:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This inside look, produced by Paramount Pictures, offers unprecedented access encompassing all aspects of production, from the grand scope of the set—including reconstructing Ancient Rome—to characters, combat training, costumes, historical accuracy, scoring and more. The footage captured on the set of Gladiator II reflects unparalleled, exclusive access to principal cast and crew, Ridley Scott’s true inner circle, and insights into his incredible filmmaking. This highly anticipated sequel to the iconic Oscar® Best Picture-winning 2000 film Gladiator, boasts equally ambitious spectacle and scale, stunning locations, plus a stellar cast led by Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, with Connie Nielsen reprising her role from the original film and Academy Award®-winner Denzel Washington, capturing the enormity of the project and a rare look into Scott’s distinctive filmmaking style.

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

The film is based on characters created by David Franzoni, with a story by Peter Craig and Daniel Scarpa, and a screenplay by Daniel Scarpa. Gladiator II opens nationwide in theatres on November 22nd.

Photo credit: Aidan Monaghan

