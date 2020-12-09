GIVE ME LIBERTY Premieres Exclusively on MUBI December 20

MUBI is excited to present Kirill Mikhanovsky's Give Me Liberty, winner of the John Cassavetes Award at the 2020 INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS following its screenings at Cannes and Sundance.

This semi-autobiographical chaotic comedy is one of the most celebrated films to emerge from the recent festival circuit.

Give Me Liberty will have its exclusive streaming premiere on MUBI starting December 20th.

When a riot breaks out in Milwaukee, America's most segregated city, medical transport driver Vic is torn between his promise to get a group of elderly Russians to a funeral and his desire to help Tracy, a young black woman with ALS.

Watch the trailer here: