Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, May 30, 2024

Wildfires threaten the Seattle region, leading to a flood of patients and emergency procedures. THE DOCTORS juggle overcapacity in the ER, complex surgeries and personal stress. Meanwhile, Meredith makes a rash decision that can’t be undone. The episode airs Thursday, May 30, 2024 9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT on ABC. Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, “Grey’s Anatomy” is considered one of the great television shows of our time.

The high-intensity medical drama, now approaching its 20th season, follows a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

Comments