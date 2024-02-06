GIRLS ON THE BUS Series With Melissa Benoist to Debut on Max in March

The Max Original drama series THE GIRLS ON THE BUS, from Warner Bros. Television, debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, MARCH 14, followed by one new episode weekly through May 9 on Max.

THE GIRLS ON THE BUS invites viewers to hit the campaign trail alongside four female journalists, each of them different in their reporting styles and personalities. The story centers on Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes a bygone era of campaign reporting and scraps her whole life for a shot at covering a presidential candidate for a paper of record.

Sadie joins the bus and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town - the battle for the White House.

The series stars Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam, Christina Elmore, Brandon Scott, with Griffin Dunne, Mark Consuelos, and Scott Foley.

THE GIRLS ON THE BUS, from creators Amy Chozick and Julie Plec, is inspired by Chozick's experiences as a political reporter on the campaign bus with multiple presidential candidates.

Chozick and Plec serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Rina Mimoun, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Marcos Siega; Jesse Peretz executive produced and directed the pilot; and Benoist serves as a producer. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.