GIRLS ON THE BUS Series With Melissa Benoist to Debut on Max in March

Max Original Drama Series THE GIRLS ON THE BUS debuts on March 14, bringing an exciting new show to viewers.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CA Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
Photo: WICKED Movie Musical Wraps Production; See Cynthia Erivo 'Defy Gravity' as Elphaba Photo 3 Photo: WICKED Movie Wraps Production; Erivo 'Defies Gravity' as Elphaba
MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper & New York Philharmonic to Play Lincoln Center Photo 4 MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper Coming to Lincoln Center

GIRLS ON THE BUS Series With Melissa Benoist to Debut on Max in March

The Max Original drama series THE GIRLS ON THE BUS, from Warner Bros. Television, debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, MARCH 14, followed by one new episode weekly through May 9 on Max.

THE GIRLS ON THE BUS invites viewers to hit the campaign trail alongside four female journalists, each of them different in their reporting styles and personalities. The story centers on Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes a bygone era of campaign reporting and scraps her whole life for a shot at covering a presidential candidate for a paper of record.

Sadie joins the bus and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town - the battle for the White House.

The series stars Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam, Christina Elmore, Brandon Scott, with Griffin Dunne, Mark Consuelos, and Scott Foley.

THE GIRLS ON THE BUS, from creators Amy Chozick and Julie Plec, is inspired by Chozick's experiences as a political reporter on the campaign bus with multiple presidential candidates.

Chozick and Plec serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Rina Mimoun, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Marcos Siega; Jesse Peretz executive produced and directed the pilot; and Benoist serves as a producer. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
XYZ Films Acquires OSIRIS Starring Max Martini, Brianna Hildebrand, & Linda Hamilton Photo
XYZ Films Acquires OSIRIS Starring Max Martini, Brianna Hildebrand, & Linda Hamilton

XYZ Films has come aboard for worldwide sales on the sci-fi action thriller OSIRIS, written by William Kaufman and Paul Reichelt and directed by William Kaufman (The Channel) and starring Max Martini (Pacific Rim), Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool Franchise), LaMonica Garrett (1883, Special Ops: Lioness) and Linda Hamilton (The Terminator). 

2
AMERICAS GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE Sets Finale Lineup Photo
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE Sets Finale Lineup

The season concludes with a star-studded finale featuring performers Calum Scott, Robin S. Sheila E. and Steven Sanchez. Favorite “AGT” acts returning to the stage to celebrate the finale including Drake Miligan, Chapel Hart, Loren Allred, and Brian Justin Crum. Olympic gold medalist David Taylor also joins one of the finalists for a performance.

3
Quarters of Change to Embark on the Portraits Tour (Part One) This Spring Photo
Quarters of Change to Embark on the Portraits Tour (Part One) This Spring

One of New York City's fastest rising rock bands, Quarters of Change, have announced plans for a North American headline tour in support of their brand new sophomore studio album Portraits. The Portraits Tour will kick off on April 7 in Boston, MA, visit major markets coast-to-coast, and wrap on April 29 in Phoenix, AZ.

4
Val Chmerkovskiy To Host MUAHS Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show Photo
Val Chmerkovskiy To Host MUAHS Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show

Val Chmerkovskiy, professional dancer, host, author and television personality best known as a three-time champion of the hit series “Dancing with the Stars,” will host “The Red Carpet Pre-Show” at the 11th Annual MUAHS Awards (Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild), presented by Ardell and Giovanni.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Apple Unveils PALM ROYALE Trailer With Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett & MoreVideo: Apple Unveils PALM ROYALE Trailer With Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett & More
ALL OF US STRANGERS to Stream on Hulu This MonthALL OF US STRANGERS to Stream on Hulu This Month
TLC'S MY 600-LB LIFE Returns With All-New Season in MarchTLC'S MY 600-LB LIFE Returns With All-New Season in March
Video: Peacock Drops Stormy Daniels Film Teaser TrailerVideo: Peacock Drops Stormy Daniels Film Teaser Trailer

Videos

Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's DIE WALKÜRE on Carnegie Hall+ Video
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's DIE WALKÜRE on Carnegie Hall+
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's SIEGFRIED on Carnegie Hall+ Video
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's SIEGFRIED on Carnegie Hall+
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HAMILTON
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
CHICAGO
HADESTOWN