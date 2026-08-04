TONY (Original Soundtrack) by Jay McCarrol Set for Release via A24 Music

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A24 Music is set to release the soundtrack for TONY, a biopic centered on the young Anthony Bourdain, with a score composed by Jay McCarrol. The soundtrack is scheduled to open in New York and Los Angeles theaters before expanding nationwide, with the film following shortly after in wide release.

TONY (Original Soundtrack), from Jay McCarrol, is set to release in New York and LA on August 7, with the film opening in theatres nationwide on August 21, via A24 Music.

About the soundtrack, McCarrol shares: 'I wanted to convey the beautiful, dignified darkness of Bourdain. I built the score around an old wooden felt piano that creaked like an aging ship, keeping his melody low, solemn, and stoic, with just a trace of adolescent uncertainty. Accordions and harmoniums evoke the nautical atmosphere of Provincetown. He would go on to travel the world many times over—this score is the calm, distant thunder before the storm.'

About Jay McCarrol

Jay McCarrol is a Canadian writer, musician, performer, and comedian best known as the co-creator and star of NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW (2017-2019). He recently co-wrote, co-starred, and composed the next evolution of the franchise, NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW the Movie (2026) for which he won a Canadian Screen Award for Lead Performance in a Comedy Film. McCarrol collaborated on BlackBerry (2023), for which he won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Original Score, and composed TONY, a biopic about young Anthony Bourdain for A24, due out in August this year. McCarrol also co-created the original animated series Matt & Bird Break Loose for Amazon which he wrote, acted, composed, and animated. He has toured Canada as a pop star, written hit jingles, and is the former musical director of Second City.

McCarrol, known as the co-creator of NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW, said he built the score around an old wooden felt piano to convey what he called the dignified darkness of Bourdain, incorporating accordions and harmoniums to evoke the nautical atmosphere of Provincetown. The 12-track soundtrack includes songs such as The Meaning of Providence, Wave Action, and Provincetown.

Photo Credit: Rach Long



Photo Credit: Rach Long

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