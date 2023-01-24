GEORGE & TAMMY Soundtrack Out Now

Sony Music Masterworks releases GEORGE & TAMMY (ORIGINAL SERIES SOUNDTRACK), an album of music from the SHOWTIME limited series about COUNTRY MUSIC power couple Tammy Wynette and George Jones.

Available everywhere now, the album features songs by Wynette and Jones as performed in the series by Oscar® winner Jessica Chastain and Oscar® nominee Michael Shannon.

Included within the album's 26 tracks are iconic numbers like Wynette's "Stand by Your Man" and Jones' "He Stopped Loving Her Today," as well as the couple's chart-topping duets like "We're Gonna Hold On" and "Golden Ring." GEORGE & TAMMY debuted simultaneously on SHOWTIME and on the Paramount Network on Sunday, December 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Future episodes will air exclusively on SHOWTIME on-air, on demand and streaming.

ABOUT GEORGE & TAMMY

From MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Starring Oscar® winner Jessica Chastain and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon, GEORGE & TAMMY chronicles the COUNTRY MUSIC power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time.

Remembered as the "First Lady of Country Music," Wynette's most successful song "Stand by Your Man" remains one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist. Known for his once-in-a-lifetime voice, George Jones' song "He Stopped Loving Her Today," is still widely called the greatest country song of all time.

With over 30 number-one country songs between them, including duets "We're Gonna Hold On," "Golden Ring" and "Near You," George and Tammy's legacy, both musically and romantically, remains one of the greatest love stories ever told.

GEORGE & TAMMY (ORIGINAL SERIES SOUNDTRACK) TRACKLISTING:

1. The Race Is On

2. White Lightning

3. Apartment No. 9

4. Your Good Girl's Gonna Go Bad

5. Why Baby Why

6. D-I-V-O-R-C-E

7. A Girl I Used To Know

8. Rollin' In My Sweet Baby's Arms

9. Stand By Your Man

10. Take Me

11. I Don't Wanna Play

12. Beneath Still Waters

13. Something To Brag About

14. We're Gonna Hold On

15. Run, Woman, Run

16. The Grand Tour

17. 'Til I Get It Right

18. We Go Together

19. You and Me

20. Two Story House

21. The Door

22. He Stopped Loving Her Today

23. Golden Ring

24. Help Me Make It Through The Night

25. Lost Highway

26. George & Tammy Main Theme

Listen to the new soundtrack here: