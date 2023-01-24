GEORGE & TAMMY Soundtrack Out Now
GEORGE & TAMMY is now available to stream on Peacock.
Sony Music Masterworks releases GEORGE & TAMMY (ORIGINAL SERIES SOUNDTRACK), an album of music from the SHOWTIME limited series about COUNTRY MUSIC power couple Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Available everywhere now, the album features songs by Wynette and Jones as performed in the series by Oscar® winner Jessica Chastain and Oscar® nominee Michael Shannon.
Included within the album's 26 tracks are iconic numbers like Wynette's "Stand by Your Man" and Jones' "He Stopped Loving Her Today," as well as the couple's chart-topping duets like "We're Gonna Hold On" and "Golden Ring." GEORGE & TAMMY debuted simultaneously on SHOWTIME and on the Paramount Network on Sunday, December 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Future episodes will air exclusively on SHOWTIME on-air, on demand and streaming.
ABOUT GEORGE & TAMMY
From MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Starring Oscar® winner Jessica Chastain and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon, GEORGE & TAMMY chronicles the COUNTRY MUSIC power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time.
Remembered as the "First Lady of Country Music," Wynette's most successful song "Stand by Your Man" remains one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist. Known for his once-in-a-lifetime voice, George Jones' song "He Stopped Loving Her Today," is still widely called the greatest country song of all time.
With over 30 number-one country songs between them, including duets "We're Gonna Hold On," "Golden Ring" and "Near You," George and Tammy's legacy, both musically and romantically, remains one of the greatest love stories ever told.
GEORGE & TAMMY (ORIGINAL SERIES SOUNDTRACK) TRACKLISTING:
1. The Race Is On
2. White Lightning
3. Apartment No. 9
4. Your Good Girl's Gonna Go Bad
5. Why Baby Why
6. D-I-V-O-R-C-E
7. A Girl I Used To Know
8. Rollin' In My Sweet Baby's Arms
9. Stand By Your Man
10. Take Me
11. I Don't Wanna Play
12. Beneath Still Waters
13. Something To Brag About
14. We're Gonna Hold On
15. Run, Woman, Run
16. The Grand Tour
17. 'Til I Get It Right
18. We Go Together
19. You and Me
20. Two Story House
21. The Door
22. He Stopped Loving Her Today
23. Golden Ring
24. Help Me Make It Through The Night
25. Lost Highway
26. George & Tammy Main Theme
