GENERAL HOSPITAL Resumes Production

General Hospital on ABC has resumed production, according to Deadline. The soap opera resumed filming on Wednesday, July 22, and new episodes will air Monday, August 3.

General Hospital ran out originals back in mid-May, due to production having to be shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a list of GENERAL HOSPITAL programming for August 3-7.

AIR DATE: MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2020

Nelle is shaken. Jax is impressed with Nina's strength. Ned and Olivia clash. Valentin meets with Brook Lynn. Portia has an uncomfortable encounter.

AIR DATE: TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020

Carly comes home to a distraught Sonny. Valentin and Martin strategize. Brook Lynn interrupts Ned. Monica is committed to a cause. Nelle is confrontational.

AIR DATE: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5, 2020

Sonny has a crisis of conscience. Valentin propositions Sam. Alexis gets a visit from an old friend. Willow and Michael grow closer. Nelle demands to see Wiley.

AIR DATE: THURSDAY, AUGUST 6, 2020

Jordan confides in Jason. Maxie and Lucy agree on a decision about Deception. Sam and Carly bond over a common struggle. Curtis runs into Chase. Cyrus meets with Brando.

AIR DATE: FRIDAY, AUGUST 7, 2020

Sonny visits with Brando. Cyrus continues to manipulate Jordan. Finn and Portia bond over the relationships they have with their daughters. Maxie has seconds thoughts. Anna defends Peter.

