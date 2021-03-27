GAME OF THRONES Author George R.R. Martin Signs Five Year Deal With HBO

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has been signed to an overall deal by HBO, in which Martin will develop content for the network as well as its streaming service, HBO Max, The Wrap reports.

The five-year deal with worth "somewhere in the mid-eight figures" but HBO declined to comment on the terms of the deal.

Martin is currently executive producing the network's upcoming prequel to the GAME OF THRONES series, "House of the Dragon," which will premiere in 2022. HBO is also developing a number of other spinoffs, including ones for HBO Max.

Martin will also executive produce "Who Fears Death" and "Roadmarks," which are in development for HBO.

