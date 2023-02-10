Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast Announced for New TV Series Pilot FROM YARD

From Yard is based on the autobiographical novel Yardie by David G. Heron.

Feb. 10, 2023  
Full Cast Announced for New TV Series Pilot FROM YARD

The full cast of the new television series pilot From Yard has been announced.

From Yard is based on the autobiographical novel Yardie by David G. Heron. The series is described as an immigrant urban drama that follows the life of the author from his childhood days growing up in Jamaica through his often turbulent young adulthood in New York City, including his years as a parole officer, as he struggles to find his own path amidst personal and professional challenges and tragedy.

The series is produced by Leland and Phaedra Benford through Cupcake Rapture Studios in Atlanta, with Heron serving as Executive Producer. Benford directs from a script written by Heron, Noel E. Dunn and Maya Hall, adapted from Heron's novel.

The talented and diverse cast of mostly Jamaican actors that will join the previously announced Miranda Melhado includes Shevrado Oliver, Glen 'Titus' Campbell, David Heron (not to be confused with the story's author David G. Heron), Joe Herrera, Darron Donaldson, Adam Christian, Claire Dennison and Chaun Archer.

Shevrado Oliver heads the cast as the series' lead character, David G. Heron, aka 'Dave.' Oliver is one of Jamaica's fastest rising young actors with a growing resume that spans both stage and screen. He can currently be seen on the Television Jamaica series THICKER THAN WATER and will appear in the upcoming feature films BEHIND CLOSED DOORS and The Mars Conspiracy.

Glen 'Titus' Campbell appears as Mr. Duncan, the ill tempered Jamaican shopkeeper whose life is made consistently miserable by the boyhood pranks of young Dave Heron and his friends. Campbell is an award winning actor and one of the most versatile and prolific Jamaican artists of his generation. His screen credits include films such as Third World Cop, Sprinter, Joseph and BBC One's Small Island.

David Heron portrays Samuel Heron, Dave's stern yet tender father who moves to the US initially before sending for the rest of his family. Heron is an award winning playwright and actor whose controversial legal drama Against His Will was recently presented at New York's Apollo Theater by actor-producer Malik Yoba. His screen credits include HBO's How To Make It In America and the African soap opera Ya Ma Africa.

Joe Herrera plays the role of Ramon Diaz, Dave's tough, wise cracking parole officer partner. Herrera is an accomplished actor with an extensive list of screen credits including the films Inheritance, Let There Be Light and the upcoming Grace By Night, as well as television series such as BET's THE FAMILY Business, FOX TV's THE RESIDENT and Ghostwriter.

Darron Donaldson appears as Trevor, Dave's ambitious cousin who arrives in the U.S illegally, determined to succeed by whatever means necessary. Donaldson is an actor and model who has been featured in music videos with Stephen Marley and Shenseea as well as campaigns for brands such as Mastercard and Digicel. From Yard represents his first major acting role.

Adam Christian plays the role of young Dave Heron, seen in flashback scenes of Dave's childhood in Jamaica and the USA. Adam is a student at The American International School in Kingston (AISK) and has appeared in several of his school's theatrical productions. From Yard marks his professional acting debut.

Rounding out the cast are Claire Dennison as Dave's devoted mother Madeline Heron, Chaun Archer as his sister Phoebe and Miranda Melhado as Lisa, a high school dropout known to Dave.They are joined by Michael Heron, Dakarai Lawrence and Ashanti Harris among others.

Principal photography on the production recently wrapped in Kingston Jamaica after earlier scenes were shot in Atlanta in mid January.

According to Producer-Director Leland Benford, whose first feature film Empathy will hit the festival circuit later this year, "I can honestly say that the experience of working on From Yard in Atlanta and in Jamaica has been nothing short of amazing. The goal has always been to bring excitement and authenticity to the LIFE STORY of David G. Heron- an immigrant urban story that has yet to be told- and I believe that we have done that. Quite frankly, I can't wait to show audiences what we have created."

Benford also confirms that upon completion, the pilot of From Yard will be shopped to various cable networks and streaming platforms to secure a production deal for the remaining episodes of the show's first season.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Producers Guild of America Reveals Nominees for 2023 PGA Innovation Award Photo
Producers Guild of America Reveals Nominees for 2023 PGA Innovation Award
 the Producers Guild of America has announced nominees for The PGA Innovation Award ahead of the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards.
The HISTORY Channel Honors Black History Month With New Documentary Photo
The HISTORY Channel Honors Black History Month With New Documentary
The HISTORY® Channel honors Black History Month with the new one-hour documentary “Can’t Turn Us Around: Alabama’s Foot Soldiers” hosted by Theo E.J. Wilson, community activist and grandson of a Tuskegee Airman. Leaders of the civil rights movement and their stories are well known but this poignant documentary tells a different side.
Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu & More Join AMERICAN BORN CHINESE on Disney+ Photo
Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu & More Join AMERICAN BORN CHINESE on Disney+
The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy® Award-Nominees and Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Ben Wang ('Chang Can Dunk'), two-time International Emmy® Award nominee Yeo Yann Yann ('Wet Season'), Chin Han ('Mortal Kombat'), and more.

More Hot Stories For You


Full Cast Announced for New TV Series Pilot FROM YARDFull Cast Announced for New TV Series Pilot FROM YARD
February 10, 2023

The full  cast of the new television series pilot From Yard has been announced.
Producers Guild of America Reveals Nominees for 2023 PGA Innovation AwardProducers Guild of America Reveals Nominees for 2023 PGA Innovation Award
February 10, 2023

 the Producers Guild of America has announced nominees for The PGA Innovation Award ahead of the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards.
Vilan Trub's SUSIE Q Now Available to StreamVilan Trub's SUSIE Q Now Available to Stream
February 9, 2023

'Susie Q' is now available on some of the biggest streaming apps and this is the story of how it got there. The movie screened at the NYC Independent Film Festival in 2016.
Olivia D'Abo and Alessandro Folchitto Join the Cast of QUIGLEY 2Olivia D'Abo and Alessandro Folchitto Join the Cast of QUIGLEY 2
February 5, 2023

Olivia d'Abo (Conan The Destroyer, Point of No Return, The Wonder Years) and Alessandro Folchitto (Red Notice, Avengers: Infinity War, The Suicide Squad) have joined the cast of William Byron Hillman's family feature 'Quigley 2.'
Frank Langella's ANGRY NEIGHBORS Will Play Berlin Film FestivalFrank Langella's ANGRY NEIGHBORS Will Play Berlin Film Festival
February 4, 2023

The American comedy 'Angry Neighbors' starring Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon), Stockard Channing (Practical Magic), Cheech Marin (Born In East LA), Bobby Cannavale (The Station Agent) and Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), is heading to the market at 2023's Berlin Film Festival.  
share