Frndly TV & AMC Networks Sign Broad Distribution Pact

Frndly TV, the leading affordable live TV provider for the whole family, and A+E NetworksÂ®, TODAY announced a multi-year distribution agreement that brings A+E Networks' portfolio of highly rated brands - including A&EÂ®, The HISTORY Channelâ„¢ and LifetimeÂ® -- to all Frndly TV subscribers. The announcement was made by Michael McKenna, Chief Programming Officer of Frndly TV, and David Zagin, President of Distribution for A+E Networks.

In addition to A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime, Frndly TV subscribers will also receive Lifetime Movie NetworkÂ® (LMN), FYIÂ®, Military HISTORYÂ®, ViceTVÂ® and complementary video on demand programming.

Starting on Thursday, November 18, the seven channels will begin to premiere on Frndly TV.

"The addition of the seven A+E Networks' channels is a seminal event in Frndly TV's growth," said McKenna. "Our customers are both loyal and vocal -- and they have asked us about adding the great A+E Networks' content. Working with the good folks at A+E, we are now able to add outstanding quality to our programming lineup with some of the most desired and loved channels in all TV."

Said Zagin: "We are excited to partner with Frndly TV and to make our award-winning content available to their devoted subscriber base. Launching on November 18 means Frndly TV customers can enjoy the new slate of holiday movies premiering on Lifetime's It's A Wonderful Lifetime, as well as look forward to the highly anticipated premieres of Janet -- the fascinating untold story of Janet Jackson -- and Abraham Lincoln, on The HISTORY Channel in early 2022."

Frndly TV subscribers will be able to watch the whole range of A+E Networks' highly rated, original programming including A&E's The First 48, Storage Wars, CITY CONFIDENTIAL and Court Cam; and The HISTORY Channel's The Curse of Oak Island, Pawn Stars, FORGED IN FIRE and Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman. At Lifetime, December is Holiday movies 24/7. As well, fans are anticipating the new season of Married at First Sight, premiering in 2022, along with Leave it to Geege, and My Killer Body with K. Michelle.