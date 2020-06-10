French Institute Alliance Francaise Presents 'Burning Bright: New French Filmmakers'

The French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) announces the 2020 program for Burning Bright: New French Filmmakers, the fourth annual celebration of emerging French and Francophone voices in cinema. For the first time, this popular series will take place online, allowing even greater access to these films and increased visibility for these remarkable new talents. Running from Tuesday, June 16 through Monday, August 3, the series will present seven new feature films from a crop of exciting directors.

The films will be available to screen through the purchase of a digital ticket for $12 on Kino Marquee, the "virtual theatrical" releasing platform from distributor Kino Lorber; FIAF members receive coupons to watch the films for free.

From poignant if unconventional coming-of-age tales to examining relationships between elected officials and their communities, this year's series includes four US Premieres and one NY Premiere. Four feature films are presented in partnership with Young French Cinema, a program of the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States and UniFrance. Burning Bright is organized by FIAF Film Curator Delphine Selles-Alvarez with Louise Bertin and Louise Masson.

As part of the program, FIAF will host a special online conversation with one of the filmmakers, actor and director Jeanne Balibar, Thursday, July 2 at 5pm on Zoom and Facebook. Balibar's second feature film, Wonders in the Suburbs (Merveilles à Montfermeil), makes its US premiere as part of the series. The film will be available to screen Tuesday, June 30 through Monday, July 6.

In conjunction with Burning Bright, FIAF also presents the exclusive theatrical release of New French Shorts 2020 in New York City, running through August 3. This program of seven short films by emerging French filmmakers is also presented in partnership with Young French Cinema and Kino Marquee.

