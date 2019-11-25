Freeform Will Produce Music Drama DEMO

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  
Freeform Will Produce Music Drama DEMO

Deadline reports that FreeForm is developing a new music drama. "Demo" will be produced by The Chainsmokers and written by Joy Gregory.

"Demo" follows a 20-something musician who dares to leave behind her struggling indie rock band and her working class family to try writing Pop songs in Los Angeles. Though at first she's eager to shed her past, she soon discovers that the best songs tell the deepest truths-if only she can find the strength to tell hers.

Gregory is known for executive producing "Madam Secretary" and "Switched at Birth."

The Chainsmokers are a musical duo known for songs like "Closer" and "Selfie."

Read the original story on Deadline.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Netflix Will Preserve New York's Iconic Paris Theatre
  • TWIN TURBOS Returns to Discovery Network Dec. 9
  • Joey Travolta's Film CAROL OF THE BELLS to Screen in December
  • Uzo Aduba to Interview Lupita Nyong'o in Season Finale of INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO