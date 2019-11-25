Freeform Will Produce Music Drama DEMO

Deadline reports that FreeForm is developing a new music drama. "Demo" will be produced by The Chainsmokers and written by Joy Gregory.

"Demo" follows a 20-something musician who dares to leave behind her struggling indie rock band and her working class family to try writing Pop songs in Los Angeles. Though at first she's eager to shed her past, she soon discovers that the best songs tell the deepest truths-if only she can find the strength to tell hers.

Gregory is known for executive producing "Madam Secretary" and "Switched at Birth."

The Chainsmokers are a musical duo known for songs like "Closer" and "Selfie."

