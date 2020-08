Freeform Announces '3-Day Disney Weekends' This September

The network will air movie marathons every Friday, Saturday and Sunday all month long.

Freeform's '3-Day Disney Weekends' are a Disney fan's dream come true! FreeForm will air beloved classics from Disney's "Moana" and Disney's "Wreck-It Ralph" to "The Princess Diaries" and everything in between. Fans can spend time with their favorite Disney characters during movie marathons every Friday, Saturday and Sunday all month long.

Check out the first look and the full schedule* below!

SEPTEMBER MOVIE WEEKENDS:

WEEKEND OF SEPTEMBER 4

Friday, Sept. 4

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Tarzan" (Disney Animated)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "A Bug's Life" (Disney-Pixar)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Monsters, Inc." (Disney-Pixar)

Saturday, Sept. 5

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time"

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"

12:40 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Tarzan" (Disney Animated)

2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT - "A Bug's Life" (Disney-Pixar)

4:50 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Monsters, Inc." (Disney-Pixar)

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Moana" (Disney Animated)

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996) (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Sept. 6

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"

10:15 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996) (Disney Animated)

12:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Meet the Robinsons" (Disney Animated)

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Lilo & Stitch" (Disney Animated)

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar)

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Moana" (Disney Animated)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Zootopia" (Disney Animated)

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Wreck-It Ralph" (Disney Animated)

WEEKEND OF SEPTEMBER 11

Friday, Sept. 11

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "101 Dalmatians" (1996) (Live Action)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Freaky Friday" (2003)

Saturday, Sept. 12

8:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Freaky Friday" (2003)

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - "101 Dalmatians" (1996) (Live Action)

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Hercules" (Disney Animated)

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT - "WALL-E" (Disney-Pixar)

4:50 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Finding Nemo" (Disney-Pixar)

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Finding Dory" (Disney-Pixar)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Toy Story 3" (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Bolt" (Disney-Pixar)

Sunday, Sept. 13

8:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Chicken Little" (Disney Animated)

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Hercules" (Disney Animated)

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT - "WALL-E" (Disney-Pixar)

2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Finding Nemo" (Disney-Pixar)

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Finding Dory" (Disney-Pixar)

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Toy Story 3" (Disney-Pixar)

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Bolt" (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Chicken Little" (Disney Animated)

WEEKEND OF SEPTEMBER 18

Friday, Sept. 18

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Holes"

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Big Hero 6" (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Wreck-It Ralph" (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Shaggy Dog" (2006)

Saturday, Sept. 19

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Holes"

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Cars" (Disney-Pixar)

12:15 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Cars 2" (Disney-Pixar)

2:50 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Big Hero 6" (Disney Animated)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Wreck-It Ralph" (Disney Animated)

7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Up" (Disney-Pixar)

9:15 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ratatouille" (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Tarzan" (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Sept. 20

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Cars" (Disney-Pixar)

10:35 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Cars 2" (Disney-Pixar)

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Emperor's New Groove" (Disney Animated)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Tarzan" (Disney Animated)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Up" (Disney-Pixar)

7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Ratatouille" (Disney-Pixar)

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Inside Out" (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Meet the Robinsons" (Disney Animated)

WEEKEND OF SEPTEMBER 25

Friday, Sept. 25

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Game Plan"

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Alice Through the Looking Glass"

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Brave" (Disney-Pixar)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Tangled" (Disney Animated)

Saturday, Sept. 26

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Alice Through the Looking Glass"

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Princess Diaries"

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement"

2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Brave" (Disney-Pixar)

4:50 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Tangled" (Disney Animated)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Moana" (Disney Animated)

9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Frozen" (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Pocahontas" (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Sept. 27

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Princess Diaries"

10:12 a.m. EDT/PDT - "The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement"

12:53 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Gnomeo & Juliet" (2011)

2:53 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Pocahontas" (Disney Animated)

4:53 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Moana" (Disney Animated)

7:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Frozen" (Disney Animated)

9:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - "The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Gnomeo & Juliet" (2011)

*Programming subject to change

Photo credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios

