Franni Rae Cash Cain Joins Survival Thriller HAZEL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Franni Rae Cash Cain (formerly of ‘We The Kingdom') is continuing her on-camera career after wrapping her role in the Christmas musical ‘Carol'.

Cash Cain has joined the cast of the survival thriller Hazel. She joins an ensemble cast led by Laurie Fortier (The Walking Dead), SAG award nominee Stelio Savante (Nefarious), and Madelyn Dundon (Getting Grace).

Hazel is written and directed by Daniel Bielinski (Sanctified, End Of The Rope) for Canticle Productions.

Based on the true story of Hazel Miner, the synopsis reads as follows:

A gentle March snowfall suddenly transforms into a furious blizzard. The Miner children, Hazel (Madelyn Dundon), Emmet, and Myrdith; struggle to make it home from school as they become lost in the blinding wind and snow. As their parents (Stelio Savante and Laurie Fortier) and friends hunt desperately for the lost children, Hazel must keep her younger siblings alive in the face of impossible odds.

Filmed in North Dakota, Hazel is produced by Daniel Bielinski, Dave Diebel, Carson Nordgaard, and J Brockton Holbert.

Canticle Productions has produced three feature films: A Heart like Water, Sanctified (distributed by Film Rise), and End of the Rope, which recently signed with Saban Films for distribution.