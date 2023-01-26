Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Frankie Grande Returns to Host 10th Annual MUAHS Red Carpet Pre-Show

The pre-show will stream on Saturday, February 11, beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. EST from The Beverly Hilton.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Activist, host and performer Frankie Grande will return for the fifth year as star host of "The Red Carpet Pre-Show" at the Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) Awards, presented by Dyson and HASK® Beauty, streaming live on Saturday, February 11, beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. EST from The Beverly Hilton.

STREAMING INFORMATION:

To watch the MUAHS Awards, tune in at YouTube and Vimeo
6:00 p.m. PT Red Carpet Preshow with Host Frankie Grande
7:00 p.m. PT MUAHS Awards Livestream from The Beverly Hilton

Frankie Grande is an activist, performer, producer, reality TV personality and social media mogul. He became known to the world as a stand-out finalist on the CBS series "Big Brother 16." Frankie followed that as a judge on MTV's "America's Best Dance Crew," a houseguest on "Celebrity Big Brother" in the U.K. and a co-host on "Style Code Live."

He has guest-starred on Nickelodeon's "Henry Danger" and "Danger Force," Netflix's "Haters Back Off" and "RuPaul's Drag Race." He co-starred in the film Spree and the comedy series "Indoor Boys," for which he won the 2020 Best Guest Actor - Comedy award at the Indie Series Awards.

He also recently finished originating the role of "Victor Garber" in the smash sold-out off-Broadway hit show "Titanique", currently playing at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

On Broadway, Frankie made his debut in the mega-hit "Mamma Mia!" and starred as Franz in the closing cast of "Rock of Ages," a role that he reprised in the Hollywood production. In spring 2021, he reprised his roles in "Rock of Ages" and "Titanique" for livestreaming concerts, which served as a kickoff to welcoming back Broadway following the pandemic.

Frankie is also passionate about supporting the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Follow Frankie on all of his social media pages, @frankiejgrande on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

As previously announced, Angela Bassett, Academy Award-nominated actress, director and executive producer, best known for her creative, innovative work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - including a 2023 Oscar nomination as Best Supporting Actress for the film, will receive this year's Distinguished Artisan Award.

The 10th Anniversary MUAHS Awards will be hosted by actress-comedian Melissa Peterman. Oscar®- and Emmy®-winning make-up artist Steve La Porte and Emmy-winning hair stylist Josée Normand will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards. Emmy -winning make-up artist Fred C. Blau Jr. joins Emmy-winning hair stylist Judy Crown as recipients of the esteemed Vanguard Awards.

Winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The MUAHS Awards EPK announcing the winners will be available at www.local706.org immediately following the awards gala. The MUAHS Awards are co-produced by IngleDodd Media and Honeysweet Creative.



