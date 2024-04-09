Francis Ford Coppola's Film MEGALOPOLIS to Debut at Cannes Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Megalopolis, Francis Coppola's lofty upcoming film, will indeed see the light of day.

Deadline has reported that the film will receive its gala premiere on the evening of May 17 at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The fate of the film has been a roller coaster over the past few days, as it was reported that studios were nervous to market and distribute Megalopolis, despite the director and star power attached to the film.

The film has been in the works for more than 40 years, as Coppola began writing the script in 1983. The film stars Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter, and Dustin Hoffman. The plot centers on a group of people attempting to rebuild a metropolis after a disaster, with varying approaches that lead to more conflict.

Francis Ford Coppola is a world-renowned film director who has made such classics as The Godfather films, The Conversastion, and Apocalypse Now. He also directed the film version of The Outsiders, the musical adaptation of which is currently on Broadway. His musical endeavors include One From the Heart (which just received a new cut) and Finian's Rainbow, adapted from the stage musical. Coppola recently screened his upcoming film Megalopolis for friends and colleages in Los Angeles.

The Cannes Film Festival is an annual festival taking place in France, which showcases new films of all genres. In its 77th year, the upcoming festival will be on May 14 and 15. Barbie's Greta Gerwig will serve as jury president this year. It was recently announced that George Lucas would be receiving the Honorary Palme D'Or this year.