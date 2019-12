Deadline reports that Matt Tarses, Aaron Kaplan, and Wendi Trilling will produce a new comedy about marriage at Fox.

The series will be called "People Person."

Written by Tarses, People Person is a comedy about the marriage of Sam, who doesn't like people and doesn't like doing things, and Emmy, the friendliest, most outgoing woman in the world.

Tarses is the creator of "Mad Love" and "Alex, Inc."

Read the original story on Deadline.





