Fox Renews MASTERCHEF for 12th Season

FOX has renewed its powerhouse cooking competition series, MASTERCHEF, for a twelfth season, featuring award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich.

"Obviously, Gordon is a good friend and, given the recent launch of Studio Ramsay Global, an important part of FOX's programming and growth strategy," said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. "MASTERCHEF, Gordon, Aarón and Joe, and our fantastic partners at ESNA, have been vital to FOX's DNA. Even in its eleventh season, this show continues to impress by sustaining FOX's success on Wednesdays this Summer. We anticipate this momentum to continue next year when MASTERCHEF returns for a much deserved Season 12."

MASTERCHEF currently averages five million multi-platform viewers. Its telecasts this season, together with CRIME SCENE KITCHEN, have led FOX to rank as the #1 broadcast network on six of this Summer's eight Wednesdays that the pair aired together.

On the next all-new episode of MASTERCHEF: LEGENDS, airing tonight Wednesday, Aug. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, Chef Ramsay challenges the home cooks to create a dish for the most important legend yet - their own personal legends. Their personal legends could be someone they look up to, a personal hero, or even a family member who inspires them. Throughout this season, legendary chefs continue to join as a guest judges, alongside Ramsay, Sánchez and Bastianich. Upcoming legends include Dominique Crenn, Niki Nakayama and more. As the competition advances toward the finale, only one home cook will ultimately claim the MASTERCHEF title, the $250,000 grand prize, a complete VIKING kitchen and kitchen tools and bakeware products from OXO.

MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serve as executive producers. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or by using #MasterChef.