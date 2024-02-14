Foundation Media Partners Lands Exclusive Life Rights To FBI Most-Wanted Con Man Matthew Cox

Foundation Media Partners has secured the exclusive life rights and book rights of the FBI, Secret Service, and U.S. Marshals' most-wanted con man Matthew Cox. Foundation Media Partners will immediately begin developing both scripted and non-scripted limited series around Cox's life and infamous exploits as a mortgage fraudster who stole more than $50 million beginning in the early 2000's.

Foundation Media Partners Founder and CEO Patrick Hughes said, "We really love this story because Matthew is not just a guy who committed fraud - he invented new ways to do it. His story is 'Catch Me if you Can' meets 'Wolf of Wall Street,' meets 'Big Short.' It's wildly exciting - and Mathew is charming, undeniable and a masterful storyteller who audiences will undoubtedly be drawn to. We're excited to move fast on these series."

"I'm super excited to be working with Patrick and his team," said Cox. "I'm one hundred percent confident that my story is in the right hands."

Heat around Matthew Cox greatly intensified following his jaw dropping appearance on Lex Fridman's ultra-popular podcast, "The Lex Fridman Podcast," last month. Matthew took Lex and his listeners through an epic, unfiltered six-hour interview - the longest Fridman has ever done on the podcast.

Foundation Media Partners, a leading entertainment focused brand management company that is behind the entertainment expansion of brands such as "Build-A-Bear," among others, primarily focuses on its brand partners and family based entertainment, but is compelled to bring Cox's story to the masses and to create a brand around him.

Cox is now a true-crime writer and runs a true crime podcast featuring incredible stories drawn from his network. In addition to making the scripted and unscripted TV series, Foundation Media plans on securing a major publisher for his book ("Shark in the Housing Pool") and increasing his true crime podcast presence.

The Mathew Cox Story:

Matthew B. Cox is a former-licensed mortgage broker and brokerage business owner, as well as an admitted scammer, fraudster, and con man.

Cox's criminal case received national media attention after he used forgeries, combined with stolen and synthetic identities to bilk America's biggest banks out of an estimated $55 million. Despite numerous encounters with bank security, state and federal authorities, Cox narrowly, and quite luckily, avoided capture for nearly a decade. Eventually he topped the Secret Service's most wanted list, and led the U.S. Marshals, FBI, and the Secret Service on a three-year chase, while jet-setting around the world, and, of course, he continued to commit fraud.

Cox has been declared, "one of the most prolific mortgage fraud con artists of all time," by CNBC's American Greed. BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK called him, "the mortgage industry's worst nightmare," while DATELINE NBC described Cox as, "a gifted forger and silver-tongued liar." The Scotsman's Guide REVEALED that, "a minimum of $40 million in fraudulent mortgages flowed through Cox's brokerage business during his tenure."

During an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Gale McKenzie, the lead U.S. prosecutor in Cox's criminal case, stated, "The guy was good, very good. Nothing deterred him, stops by law enforcement didn't. Even after being questioned by detectives [in South Carolina], Cox didn't run, he went to several other banks and emptied accounts . . . He put a new twist on the classic property flip, and he made millions and millions and millions." U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, Sr. asserted, "The scope, complexity and nefariousness of Cox's fraud are breathtaking."

Acquiring the life and book rights of Matthew Cox compliments a move Foundation Media Partners made last year in securing exclusive book, film, and documentary rights to the LIFE STORY of Terry Watanabe, the notorious gambling addict who made history as Las Vegas' biggest ever whale, losing over $200 million in a single year after gambling an unprecedented $825 million. Foundation is adapting the cautionary tale into a feature film, documentary and/or book, while collaborating with Watanabe himself. It is the first time the legendary whale speaks out on his experience since settling a lawsuit with an undisclosed casino group in 2010.