Food Network Kitchen Sets the Table with New Series BREAKFAST WITH BESSER

Featuring chef Elena Besser.

Food Network Kitchen, the award-winning, first of its kind culinary app, today announced the premiere of new, original series, Breakfast with Besser, featuring chef Elena Besser chatting with celebrity guests including some of Hollywood's hungriest stars as she guides them in cooking breakfast dishes specifically crafted for them. From insightful interviews and interactive games, to creative recipes and cooking tips, viewers will be treated to a first row seat at the breakfast table and get a chance to laugh and learn as comedians, actors, and Broadway stars navigate their way through the kitchen. Joining Besser across the 6 episodes will be Lea DeLaria, André De Shields, James Monroe Iglehart, Chris Redd, Dulcé Sloan and Bowen Yang cooking up dishes such as Cheddar Chicken and Waffles, Chicago-style Breakfast Biscuit Egg Sandwich, Devil's Food Crepe Cake and more. THE TALK show style interaction combined with cooking show level teachable techniques, will give fans a unique experience as each episode unfolds with delicious new recipes and stories.

"Elena Besser brings her charm and culinary know-how to this new series that is sure to have everyone clamoring for a seat at the table," said Deb Puchalla, SVP Digital Programming & Video for Food Network and Cooking Channel at Discovery Digital Studios. "From the fans to the celebrity guests, everyone will be ready to cook up some new favorite breakfast dishes in their own home kitchens."

Elena Besser is a trained cook and TV host. After graduating with a theatre degree from Northwestern University, she got her culinary degree at International Culinary Center in SoHo and cooked at Lilia in NYC under Chef Missy Robbins. She has appeared on Food Network, Cooking Channel and Food Network Kitchen. Elena founded THE LINEUP in 2020 as a mission to provide support and exposure to the next generation of great chefs. THE LINEUP shifted gears to release ON THE LINE, a COVID relief cookbook to help the culinary community in a different way. ON THE LINE is a cookbook by and for the cooks, featuring many of the industry's rising stars who have poured their hearts and souls into highly acclaimed restaurants across the country. Elena's passion for spreading accessible and exciting cooking and culinary tips to others shines through in Breakfast with Besser.

Food Network Kitchen launched in the United States in October 2019 as a first-of-its-kind direct-to-consumer product with proprietary streaming technology, offering consumers live, interactive cooking classes; on-demand cooking classes; ingredient home delivery; trusted recipes; and direct access to Food Network talent and culinary experts.

TV Stories Related





Recommended for You