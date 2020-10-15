Food Network Documentary RESTAURANT HUSTLE 2020: ALL ON THE LINE Airs Dec. 27

Following world-class chefs Maneet Chauhan, Antonia Lofaso, Christian Petroni, and Marcus Samuelsson.

From Executive Producer Guy Fieri, Restaurant Hustle 2020: ALL ON THE LINE follows world-class chefs Maneet Chauhan, Antonia Lofaso, Christian Petroni, and Marcus Samuelsson as they each picked up a camera and with the help of friends and family documented the challenges their restaurants faced during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The film will have its World Premiere at the virtual 2020 DOC NYC festival in November, and will premiere nationally on Food Network on Sunday, December 27th at 9pm ET/PT.

When local governments took unprecedented measures to close restaurants across the country, these restaurateurs embarked on an emotional roller coaster as they had to strategize how to save their businesses and keep their employees going. From pivoting to takeout and delivery orders, to serving food to front line healthcare workers and people in need in their communities, each chef's life and business will be forever changed by the global pandemic.

"During the quarantine, viewers relied on Food Network chefs for help as they struggled in THE KITCHEN to feed their families, but on the other side many chefs themselves were struggling to keep their restaurants afloat after governmental shutdowns. When Guy shared his vision, how this moment in time would likely impact the restaurant industry for years and years to come and how he wanted to bring this critical food story to viewers as a documentary, we immediately knew that it was a project Food Network needed to support," said Courtney White, President, Food Network.

"I've traveled coast to coast visiting thousands of restaurants across the country on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and after all the time on the road, it's clear that restaurants are the heart and soul of their communities," said Guy Fieri. "When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the impact on the restaurant industry was immediate. Restaurant Hustle 2020: ALL ON THE LINE provides a real and intimate first-hand look into the lives of four top restaurateurs navigate through it all."

Restaurant Hustle 2020: ALL ON THE LINE is directed by Frank Matson and produced by Citizen Pictures.

