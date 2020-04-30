Food Network Announces New Season of BAREFOOT CONTESSA: COOK LIKE A PRO

Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, returns with a new menu of foolproof recipes, tips and tricks for home cooks in a new season of Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro, premiering Saturday, May 16th at 12:30pm (all times ET/PT) on Food Network. Shot on-location at her home in East Hampton, New York, Ina opens up her kitchen each week to help viewers cooks with confidence no matter their level of expertise. In the season premiere, Ina serves up some of her best-in-class dishes from Lemon Ricotta Pancakeswith Figs for breakfast to Vanilla Brioche Bread Pudding for dessert. Upcoming episodes include a celebration of one of Ina's favorite ingredients: the tomato, a menu of her husband Jeffrey's favorite new dishes and an all-dessert show.

"Ina is beloved to our audience and now more than ever, they cannot wait to join her in her kitchen," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "With many people cooking three meals a day at home, Ina is the perfect inspiration to help make the most of this time."

"We're all cooking so much these days, this is a great time to brush up on your kitchen skills," said Ina Garten. "In the new episodes of Cook Like a Pro, I'm going to show you some deeply satisfying dishes that you can make, along with lots of professional tips to help you cook them with confidence. And isn't that what we all need right now?"

In the season premiere, Ina shares her best-in-class dishes with the volume turned up. She revamps everyone's favorite breakfast making Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Figs, then mashes up two winners in Caesar-Roasted Swordfish. For an amazing party dessert there's Vanilla Brioche Bread Pudding and she's even taking the cheese course to the next level teaming up Stilton & Pears with Roasted Plum Chutney that you can cook like a pro.

Ina Garten is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author of Eleven cookbooks and the host of Food Network's Emmy Award-winning Barefoot Contessa. Her twelfth book Modern Comfort Food will be released in October 2020. She lives in East Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey.

Viewers can browse Ina's top recipes, watch videos and brush up on their entertaining skills at FoodNetwork.com/BarefootContessa and learn more about Ina, her bestselling cookbooks, and her Emmy Award-winning® television show at BarefootContessa.com.





