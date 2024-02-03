Food Network Announces Annual Hot List 2024

Food Network has announced their 2024 Hot List, an annual look at exciting food personalities and up-and-coming culinary rock stars making their mark in the food content space, on this morning's Emmy-nominated daytime series The Kitchen. From a self-proclaimed ‘Duke of Spice' and ‘Sugar Monster,' to a culinary anthropologist, this year's dynamic and diverse group of talent bring creativity and energy to their multifaceted culinary endeavors and are making mouthwatering dishes in the kitchen, in restaurants, and across social platforms everywhere.

This year's Hot List members include: internationally acclaimed pastry chef and host, Stephanie Boswell; chef and cookbook author, Laurent Dagenais; Bobby's Triple Threat Titan Tiffany Derry; award-winning private chef and entrepreneur Pyet DeSpain; food content creator Owen Han; pastry chef and cake artist Ashley Holt; chef, restaurateur and TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS IV winner Mei Lin; chef, restaurateur and model, Franco Noriega; James Beard and Michelin-trained chef Martel Stone; and award-winning chef and culinary entrepreneur Claudette Zepeda.

“Food Network is at the forefront of everything food-related, and our team is continuously on the lookout for emerging talent and exciting new personalities in the food media landscape. The Hot List serves as a platform to introduce the rising culinary talent captivating audiences with their extraordinary skills and celebrate this fresh wave of stars,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Beginning Monday February 5th, one new Hot List star a day will be introduced on Food Network's social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Each member of the Hot List will be featured in various social videos, including sharing their very own culinary “Hot Tips” and favorite recipes. In addition to daily reveals, all Hot List food stars will be showcased in the Food Network digital feature, Food Stars to Watch in 2024, and promoted across FoodNetwork.com, Apple News and newsletter. Fans can also catch up with five of last year's Hot List members including Gabriele Bertaccini, Esther Choi, Paola Velez, Shota Nakajima, and Fariyal Abdullahi and see what they are up to now. Fans can follow #FNHotList to meet this year's group of rising culinary stars.

