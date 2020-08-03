Folk-Rock Music Film KILLIAN & THE COMEBACK KIDS Sets Theatrical Release

The film is currently slated for a theatrical launch in late August.

Hope Runs High has acquired theatrical rights to writer/director Taylor A. Purdee's debut narrative film, folk-rock musical Killian & THE COMEBACK Kids. The film is currently slated for a theatrical launch in late August adding new states and territories on an extended rolling basis as regions re-open.

The story of a young mixed race musician (Purdee) forced to return to his rural hometown after an expensive college degree. A chance encounter with a childhood acquaintance (John Donchak) gives the summer new direction. The two throw together a rag-tag band of other struggling locals for one shot to play a music festival coming to their once prosperous steel town. Armed with only folk-rock, Killian and the band hope to unite the community - - if just for one night.

Both the film's soundtrack and original score were created by Purdee's folk-rock act The Cumberland Kids. Consisting of nine original songs and supplemented by folk traditionals & tracks from NYC's Pop and folk scenes. A soundtrack album will be released alongside the film which features additional music from Maddi Jane, Laney Lynx, and Bandits on the Run (Adrian Blake Enscoe *Apple+: Dickinson*, Sydney Shepherd *First Date B'Way*, and Regina Strayhorn).

The film's release will be supported by a series of drive-in concerts from the cast and in person appearances where possible.

Produced by Roberta Morris Purdee's Karmic Release Ltd. (Wallowitch & Ross: This Moment **Oscar Shortlist** Baghdad ER **Emmy Award**) with Suzanne Curry (Equity **Sundance** Egg **TriBeca**), Taylor A. Purdee, and Liam Higgins.

The film stars Taylor A. Purdee (Gotham, Marvel's Iron Fist) in the title role, Emmy favorites Kassie DePaiva (Days of Our Lives, One Life to Live, Evil Dead II) and Nathan Purdee (The Young & the Restless, One Life to Live, The Return of Superfly), as well as Broadway mainstay

Shannon O'Boyle (Once B'Way, Kinky Boots B'way), Emily Mest (Spring Awakening Nat'l Tour, American Horror Story), & Shane Andries (Blue Man Group, Tomorrow Ever After), with newcomers John Donchak, Andrew O'Shanick, Yael Elisheva, YouTuber Maddi Jane, & Academy Award winner Lee Grant.

Hope Runs High is a New York based film distributor. Recent releases include 20th Century Woman: The Documentary Films of Lee Grant, a theatrical re-release of the Oscar winning actress's work behind the camera.

Killian & THE COMEBACK Kids A Hope Runs High Release of a Karmic Release Ltd. Production A Taylor A. Purdee Film Produced by Roberta Morris Purdee, Taylor A. Purdee. Executive Producers Suzanne Curry, Liam Higgins. Co-Producer John Donchak. Starring: Taylor A. Purdee, Kassie DePaiva, Nathan Purdee, John Donchak, Shannon O'Boyle, Shane Andries, Yael Elisheva, Emily Mest, and Andrew O'Shanick. With Maddi Jane and Lee Grant. DP: Ian Mosley-Duffy. Production Design: Liam Dague. Music by: The Cumberland Kids.

