THE TONIGHT SHOW Sets Times Square Record Ahead of SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

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Jimmy Fallon took THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON outside for a stunt built entirely around one of the internet's longest-running jokes: the image of multiple Spider-Men pointing at each other. To mark the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Fallon and his team assembled a crowd of costumed participants in Times Square in an attempt to set a record for the most Spider-Mans pointing at each other at once.

The segment leaned into the meme's staying power, turning a still image that has circulated for years into a live, in-person spectacle staged in Times Square. Rather than a traditional desk interview, the bit gave Fallon and his crew a chance to celebrate the film's release with a visual gag built for a crowd rather than a single guest.

The stunt arrives amid a run of SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY promotion that has included multiple visits to late-night and morning programs. Sadie Sink recently stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW to address fan theories about her secretive role in the film, while Tom Holland told Seth Meyers he had a hand in the writers' room for the script. Jacob Batalon also previewed the movie during a stop on GOOD MORNING AMERICA.

For readers following the film's promotional cycle, Sadie Sink's own appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW offers another glimpse into how the show has tied its programming to the film's release, pairing comedy segments with cast interviews ahead of the movie hitting theaters.

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