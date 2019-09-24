Five Young Zulu Women Journey Into the South African Wilderness to Change Their Lives in SISTERS OF THE WILDERNESS

Set in the South African iMfolozi wilderness, in the oldest game park in Africa, SISTERS OF THE WILDERNESS tells the story of five young Zulu women from underprivileged backgrounds going into the wilderness for the very first time, carrying on their backs all they need for a life-changing journey of self-discovery. Led by Lihle Mbokazi, the first black South African woman wilderness guide, they walk in big game country and camp under the stars, totally surrounded by wild animals, are exposed to the elements and face emotional and physical challenges as never before. They also learn of the plight of this primordial wilderness, severely threatened by a neighboring coal mine, in addition to intensified rhino poaching that could escalate towards an extinction. The group's journey serves as a reminder of how we all are intimately linked to nature; what we do to her, we do to ourselves. Confronting majestic if precarious realities, and coming together to share their deepest challenges and most painful life stories, the women inspire each other and emerge with renewed self-esteem.



SISTERS OF THE WILDERNESS screened at numerous international film festivals, winning awards for Best South African Feature Documentary at Durban International Film Festival, Best Feature Documentary at the International Innovation Film Festival, and People's Choice Best Documentary at Vancouver South African Film Festival.

Watch the trailer here:





