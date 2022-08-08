Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Final Season of QUEEN SUGAR to Debut on OWN in September

Final Season of QUEEN SUGAR to Debut on OWN in September

The series will return on Tuesday, September 6 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN.

Aug. 8, 2022  

Award-winning drama series "Queen Sugar" from creator and executive producer Ava DuVernay returns to OWN for its seventh and final season on Tuesday, September 6 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN.

For seven seasons and 88 episodes, the contemporary drama has been directed by women filmmakers, an initiative set forth by DuVernay at the outset of production in 2016. With nearly three dozen filmmakers making their directorial debut on "Queen Sugar," the series marks a shift in industry hiring standards for women and people of color behind the camera.

"Queen Sugar" is produced for OWN by DuVernay's ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers are Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes and Shaz Bennett. The series is based on the book by Natalie Baszile. All previous seasons of "Queen Sugar" are currently available to stream exclusively on Hulu.

Winner of the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Drama Series in both 2017 and 2022, "Queen Sugar'' was declared "one of the best hours on television" by Emmy Magazine on THE MARCH 2021 cover. Recently nominated for a 2022 Humanitas Award, the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has honored the series as Best TV Drama for four consecutive years, along with the Impact Award and multiple Best Writing awards.

Creator and executive producer Ava DuVernay was recently named Producer of the Year by The Hollywood Reporter, with the International Emmy Awards announcing it will honor DuVernay with the prestigious Founders Award this fall.



