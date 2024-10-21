News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Final Season of BLUE BLOODS Coming to DVD in December

The 5-Disc collection includes every thrilling episode of the final season plus special features.

By: Oct. 21, 2024
Final Season of BLUE BLOODS Coming to DVD in December Image
Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Tom Selleck returns as New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan when BLUE BLOODS: THE FINAL SEASON arrives on DVD December 17 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The 5-Disc collection includes every thrilling episode of the final season plus special features.

The unforgettable 14th and final season of BLUE BLOODS brings the Reagan family’s story to a powerful conclusion. Frank (Tom Selleck) is embroiled in an explosive conflict with the powerful mayor of New York City. Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) faces his toughest battle yet against an elusive gang member, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) deals with questions about her future after pulling out of the race for D.A., and Jamie’s (Will Estes) simmering tension with his long-lost nephew reaches a boiling point. This 5-disc collection includes all 18 episodes of the two-part final season, along with over 70 minutes of special features, including never-before-seen deleted scenes, a gag reel and more!

BLUE BLOODS: THE FINAL SEASON also stars Donnie Wahlberg (Saw II, Wahlburgers), Bridget Moynahan (John Wick, Sex and the City), Will Estes (The Dark Knight Rises, American Dreams), Len Cariou (About Schmidt) and Robert Clohessy (The Wolf of Wall Street) along with guest stars Emmy® nominee Aidan Quinn (Legends of the Fall), Jennifer Esposito (Spin City), and more.

BLUE BLOODS: THE COMPLETE SERIES will also be available on DVD December 17. The 77-disc DVD collection features all 14 seasons, 293 exhilarating episodes, and over 20 hours of special features.

Final Season Special Features:

  • Deleted Scenes

  • “The Story of The Reagans” Featurette

  • “May The Road RISE UP To See You” Featurette

  • Gag Reel



