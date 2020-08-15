Filmmaker Ash Christian Dies at 35

Ash was a prolific filmmaker with numerous projects in various stages of production.

Dallas native, Ash Christian, an Emmy Award winning producer, actor filmmaker and LGBTQ+ activist passed away in his sleep on Thursday, August 14, 2020 while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He was 35 years old.

Ash was a prolific filmmaker with numerous projects in various stages of production including but not limited to many set to start filming this year like "As Sick As They Made Us" Mayim Bialik's directorial debut starring Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen and Simon Helberg "Nightfall" with Matt Bomer and Sam Worthington, directed by Addison McQuigg (Bloodline) and "The Sixth Reel", directed by and starring Charles Busch and co-directed by Carl Andress.

"Ash was a great friend, colleague and partner in crime. He was a champion of indie film and filmmakers and his love of the process of putting movies together was infectious. My heart goes out to his family, especially his mother. The world lost one of the good ones." Said longtime friend and producing partner Anne Clements, with whom he had a few new releases in the works, including "Chick Fight" with Malin Akerman, Fortune Feimster and Alec Baldwin coming out this fall and "Paper Spiders", featuring Lili Taylor, Max Casella and Peyton List, to name a few.

"With Ash, work was always fun. That's the effect he had on people. I will miss my good friend dearly, as I know so many others will as well. The world has lost a talented writer/director/producer, but most importantly, a great person who had so much more life to live." Said longtime friend and producing partner Jordan Yale Levine of Yale Productions, with whom Ash had recently worked on "After Everything" with Marissa Tomei, Gina Gershon and Jeremy Allen White, and "Burn" with Josh Hutcherson, Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Sukee Waterhouse.

Ash's love for entertainment began in a little community theatre in Paris, Texas. A rare talent and rising star, at the tender age of 14 years old he began writing and directing short films. At 16, he took off to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams of being an actor. At 19, he wrote, starred and directed his first feature film, "Fat Girls" which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and won the Outstanding Emerging Talent Award at L.A. Outfest 2006. Ash was also known for several of his television roles starring in "The Good Fight", "The Good Wife" and "Law and Order".

Under his own company, Cranium Entertainment, Ash developed and produced thought-provoking feature films for both specialized and mainstream audiences. He went on to produce dozens of award-winning films and productions just to name a few: "Hurricane Bianca", "1985", "Hello Again", "Social Animals" and "Coyote Lake".

Ash was based in Dallas and had lived in New York where he also had his hand in Broadway producing, including the award-winning musical, "Next to Normal". He was a proud gay man who truly lived his dream of being a successful filmmaker was adored by so many around the globe.

Ash Christian's passing is a devastating loss within the entertainment industry and the communities in which Ash lived and worked. He will be missed.

