FilmAid 'Power Of Film' Benefit To Honor Participant CEO David Linde

Humanitarian organization FilmAid International is poised to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a benefit event on Nov. 6, honoring veteran film executive and Participant CEO David Linde with the 2019 Richard C. Holbrooke Memorial Award for Dedication to Humanitarian Service. The event also launches a new phase of FilmAid as a project of Internews: an innovative, international non-profit dedicated to empowering local media and expanding freedom of expression around the world.



The "Power of Film" Benefit will take place at The Standard, High Line in New York City on November 6, 2019, from 6:30 p.m-8:30 p.m.



"As CEO of Participant, David uses the power of film to raise awareness and fuel social change around the most critical issues of our time," says FilmAid founder Caroline Baron (Producer, Bel Canto, Capote, Mozart in the Jungle, Monsoon Wedding). "We recognize his commitment to using film to build stronger, more inclusive communities that welcome and amplify the voices of every member. His work captures the power of film to drive social change and spark global awareness and action."

Jeanne Bourgault, President and CEO of Internews, the international non-profit leading the expansion of FilmAid, adds: "The power of film is transformative, and we're thrilled to join forces with FilmAid in honoring David and to bring this power to more people around the world."

"I am extremely honored and proud to be recognized in this way by FilmAid, an organization I have long admired for its fierce commitment and dedication to raising up those whose stories deserve to be heard," says Linde.

For two decades, FilmAid has harnessed the power of film to inform, educate and inspire. Through video, radio, print, SMS and digital-media campaigns - created and distributed in collaboration with refugee communities - FilmAid is able to reach over 400,000 people in refugee camps and urban areas every year. FilmAid's courses train refugee youth to tell their own stories and deliver timely and actionable information to their communities about their rights, their safety, their health and their future. (For more info: www.filmaid.org).

In 2016, FilmAid partnered with Participant, NatGeoTV, FOX Searchlight, Image Nation Abu Dhabi and the Malala Fund to bring He Named Me Malala to refugee communities in Jordan and Kenya. Prior to that, FilmAid and Participant partnered on Morgan Neville's The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensembleto implement a three-month-long series of screenings and workshops supporting Syrian refugee youth in Jordan.

As CEO of Participant, the leading global media company dedicated to entertainment that inspires individuals to engage in positive social change, Linde is responsible for leading the company's overall strategy, content creation, advocacy, operations, strategic investments and acquisitions. Linde's background spans production, global distribution and building multiple companies from the ground up. Among his posts, Linde served as chairman of Universal Pictures, and he co-founded specialty film studio Focus Features, which was formed from Universal's acquisition of independent production company Good Machine, where he was a partner. Prior to Participant, Linde was CEO and owner of Lava Bear Films, where he produced the Best Picture Academy Award®-nominated Arrival, from director Denis Villeneuve.

