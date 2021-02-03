Film at Lincoln Center Announces New Additions to Virtual Cinema Lineup

Film at Lincoln Center (FLC) announces updated titles for its Winter/Spring 2021 Virtual Cinema slate. FLC's Virtual Cinema showcases a wide-ranging mix of new releases, recent festival favorites, and repertory titles that movie lovers can enjoy from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Upcoming Virtual Cinema releases include Maya Da-Rin's New Directors/New Films selection The Fever, a heartrending look at the daily hardships of a father and daughter from Brazil's indigenous Desana tribe; Jill Li's Lost Course, which documents a grassroots movement against corruption in Southern China over 10 years and garnered the prestigious Golden Horse Award; and Ephraim Asili's dynamic hybrid film The Inheritance, the Opening Night selection of NYFF58's Currents section, which chronicles the history of Philadelphia-based Black liberation group MOVE alongside dramatizations of the filmmaker's own experiences in an activist collective. As a prelude, FLC will also screen Asili's sprawling The Diaspora Suite, a series of five short films exploring connections within the African diaspora.

Additionally, FLC is partnering with A24 for the release of Lee Isaac Chung's acclaimed Minari. A portion of proceeds from rentals purchased through FLC's unique link will benefit the organization. And as previously announced, a new restoration of Olivier Assayas's Demonlover opens February 12.

FLC Virtual Cinema titles now playing include Identifying Features, Martin Eden,Mirror, Notturno, Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, Smooth Talk, and select films from World of Wong Kar Wai: As Tears Go By, Days of Being Wild, Chungking Express, Fallen Angels, Happy Together, In the Mood for Love, The Hand, and 2046. For more information on these titles, visit virtual.filmlinc.org.

All Virtual Cinema rentals support Film at Lincoln Center, helping to ensure it remains a vibrant center for the cinema community.

Photo Credit: The Diaspora Suite