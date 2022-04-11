Film Threat's Award This! Announces 2022 Nominees
Award This! Â returns for its fourth year and will take place at the Frida Cinema in Santa Ana, California on Saturday, May 21.
Film Threat's Award This! has become an independent film industry staple. An event with a mission - to champion independent films across diverse categories to bring awareness to the growing number of exceptional indies available on DVD, VOD and streaming services. Film Threat recognizes these films each year with a ceremony hosted by actors, comedians and critics, and the celebration continues at a huge afterparty. And yes, there will be an Award This! gift bag.
The Award This! nominees were selected from well over 2,000 indie films reviewed by Film Threat in 2021 (this year we extended our DEADLINE into the first quarter of 2022 due to the pandemic). Award This! returns for its fourth year and will take place at the Frida Cinema in Santa Ana, California on Saturday, May 21st and a limited number of tickets will be available for sale to the public soon at AwardThis.com and on the Frida Cinema website.
The Award This! show can also be seen at a special virtual event shortly after the awards are presented. Film Threat's Award This! is the only award show where the general public may attend by simply buying a ticket. (Try getting tickets to the Oscars!) Our 2022 event will include a fundraiser dedicated to supporting independent theaters like the Frida Cinema.
This years' vastly differing nominees have battled the media, the courts, PTSD, beaten cancer, escaped killer babies, honored our fallen and survived relationships and Hollywood in the utterly unique Award This! bold and diverse categories including Indie Sci-Fi, Indie Horror, Indie Comedy, Indie LGBTQ+ Film, Indie Action/Thriller, WTF Indie, Indie Romantic Comedy, Indie Drama, Music Documentary, Pop Culture Documentary, Socially-Relevant Documentary, Best Director, Best Directress, Indie Made for Less Than the Contents of an Oscar Gift Bag (Under $100K), and Indie Movie of the Year.
"Hollywood continues to churn out cookie-cutter films that leave audiences underwhelmed and now more than ever, quality indie films are a viable entertainment option for those seeking something fresh, original and challenging. Every year I'm impressed by the ambitiousness of up and coming indie filmmakers and I'm ecstatic to be able to shine a light on their work through this event. As Hollywood continues to force agenda over storytelling, audiences have sought entertainment elsewhere and I believe this is truly the beginning of a new golden age for independents," said Film Threat publisher and Award This! producer Chris Gore."And it's always fun to party with a group of such passionate and dedicated filmmakers."
The nominating board of Award This! is comprised of the staff of Film Threat's editors and critics which number 30+ worldwide along with an advisory board of media figures and independent film luminaries.
Award This! 2022 Nominees
Award This! Film About Movies or Filmmaking
Clapboard Jungle
Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters
Clerk.
Film Fest
Sam and Mattie Make a Zombie Movie
Award This! Music Documentary
Holding These Moments
The Jesus Music
Miss Angela
Rock Camp the Movie
The United States of Insanity
Award This! Socially Relevant Documentary
Bastards' Road
The Boys in Red Hats
Finding Kendrick Johnson
Pharma Bro
Rebel Hearts
The Reunited States
Stronger For Life
Award This! Pop Culture Documentary
Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters
Clerk.
Lily Topples the World
More Than Miyagi
Satoshi Kon: The Illusionist
Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini
Award This! Documentary
Bastards' Road
Clerk.
Finding Kendrick Johnson
Pharma Bro
Sam and Mattie Make a Zombie Movie
The United States of Insanity
Award This! Short Film
ASMR for White Liberals
Billy Kills the Internet
BoxLife
Heavy Petting
KIA Summer Sales Event
Snake Dick
Award This! Indie Sci-Fi
The Changed
Glasshouse
God of Dreams
Man Under Table
Nebulous Dark
Repeat
Award This! Indie Horror
Agnes
The Great And Terrible Day Of The Lord
The Nest
Night At The Eagle Inn
Psycho Goreman
Slashening: The Final Beginning
Award This! Indie Comedy
Donny's Bar Mitzvah
Golden Arm
Kitty Mammas
Spirit Quest
Tango Shalom
Win a Trip to Browntown!
Award This! Indie LGBTQ+ Themed Film
HipBeat
Road Head
s & Champagne
Swan Song
X
Award This! Indie Animation
Cryptozoo
Flee
The Spine Of Night
Award This! Indie Action/Thriller
100 Days to Live
The Beta Test
Delicate State
How To Deter A Robber
Mafia Inc.
Shut In
Award This! WTF Indie like "What the f is This Movie Even?"
Baby Oopsie
Donny's Bar Mitzvah
I, Challenger
Mother Schmuckers
Road Head
Willy's Wonderland
Award This! Indie Romantic Comedy
Borrelia Borealis
Christmas On The Carousel
Honesty Weekend
Lost At Christmas
Threebound
Win a Trip to Browntown!
Award This! Indie Drama
The In-Between
Lola
Shiva Baby
Single Mother By Choice
Sweet Thing
Weekenders
Award This! Indie Made for Less Than the Contents of an Oscar Gift Bag (Under $100K)
Delicate State
God of Dreams
Lola
Road Head
Tango Shalom
Win a Trip to Browntown!
Award This! Director
The Beta Test (Jim Cummings, P.J. McCabe)
The Changed (Michael Mongillo)
Donny's Bar Mitzvah (Jonathan Kaufman)
God of Dreams (Jurian Isabelle)
Lola (Antonie Allen)
s & Champagne (D'Arcy Drollinger)
Shut In (D.J. Caruso)
Single Mother By Choice (Dan Levy Dagerman)
Award This! Directress
Borrelia Borealis (Kathryne Isabelle Easton)
Delicate State (Paula Rhodes)
Glasshouse (Kelsey Egan)
Golden Arm (Maureen Bharoocha)
Honesty Weekend (Leslie Thomas)
How To Deter A Robber (Maria Bissell)
The In-Between (Mindy Bledsoe)
Shiva Baby (Emma Seligman)
Award This! Indie Movie of the Year
The Beta Test
Borrelia Borealis
The Changed
Delicate State
Donny's Bar Mitzvah
Night At The Eagle Inn
Repeat
Shiva Baby
Shut In
The Spine Of Night