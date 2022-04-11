Film Threat's Award This! Announces 2022 Nominees

Film Threat's Award This! has become an independent film industry staple. An event with a mission - to champion independent films across diverse categories to bring awareness to the growing number of exceptional indies available on DVD, VOD and streaming services. Film Threat recognizes these films each year with a ceremony hosted by actors, comedians and critics, and the celebration continues at a huge afterparty. And yes, there will be an Award This! gift bag.

The Award This! nominees were selected from well over 2,000 indie films reviewed by Film Threat in 2021 (this year we extended our DEADLINE into the first quarter of 2022 due to the pandemic). Award This! returns for its fourth year and will take place at the Frida Cinema in Santa Ana, California on Saturday, May 21st and a limited number of tickets will be available for sale to the public soon at AwardThis.com and on the Frida Cinema website.

The Award This! show can also be seen at a special virtual event shortly after the awards are presented. Film Threat's Award This! is the only award show where the general public may attend by simply buying a ticket. (Try getting tickets to the Oscars!) Our 2022 event will include a fundraiser dedicated to supporting independent theaters like the Frida Cinema.

This years' vastly differing nominees have battled the media, the courts, PTSD, beaten cancer, escaped killer babies, honored our fallen and survived relationships and Hollywood in the utterly unique Award This! bold and diverse categories including Indie Sci-Fi, Indie Horror, Indie Comedy, Indie LGBTQ+ Film, Indie Action/Thriller, WTF Indie, Indie Romantic Comedy, Indie Drama, Music Documentary, Pop Culture Documentary, Socially-Relevant Documentary, Best Director, Best Directress, Indie Made for Less Than the Contents of an Oscar Gift Bag (Under $100K), and Indie Movie of the Year.

"Hollywood continues to churn out cookie-cutter films that leave audiences underwhelmed and now more than ever, quality indie films are a viable entertainment option for those seeking something fresh, original and challenging. Every year I'm impressed by the ambitiousness of up and coming indie filmmakers and I'm ecstatic to be able to shine a light on their work through this event. As Hollywood continues to force agenda over storytelling, audiences have sought entertainment elsewhere and I believe this is truly the beginning of a new golden age for independents," said Film Threat publisher and Award This! producer Chris Gore."And it's always fun to party with a group of such passionate and dedicated filmmakers."

The nominating board of Award This! is comprised of the staff of Film Threat's editors and critics which number 30+ worldwide along with an advisory board of media figures and independent film luminaries.

Award This! 2022 Nominees

Award This! Film About Movies or Filmmaking

Clapboard Jungle

Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters

Clerk.

Film Fest

Sam and Mattie Make a Zombie Movie

Award This! Music Documentary

Holding These Moments

The Jesus Music

Miss Angela

Rock Camp the Movie

The United States of Insanity

Award This! Socially Relevant Documentary

Bastards' Road

The Boys in Red Hats

Finding Kendrick Johnson

Pharma Bro

Rebel Hearts

The Reunited States

Stronger For Life

Award This! Pop Culture Documentary

Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters

Clerk.

Lily Topples the World

More Than Miyagi

Satoshi Kon: The Illusionist

Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini

Award This! Documentary

Bastards' Road

Clerk.

Finding Kendrick Johnson

Pharma Bro

Sam and Mattie Make a Zombie Movie

The United States of Insanity

Award This! Short Film

ASMR for White Liberals

Billy Kills the Internet

BoxLife

Heavy Petting

KIA Summer Sales Event

Snake Dick

Award This! Indie Sci-Fi

The Changed

Glasshouse

God of Dreams

Man Under Table

Nebulous Dark

Repeat

Award This! Indie Horror

Agnes

The Great And Terrible Day Of The Lord

The Nest

Night At The Eagle Inn

Psycho Goreman

Slashening: The Final Beginning

Award This! Indie Comedy

Donny's Bar Mitzvah

Golden Arm

Kitty Mammas

Spirit Quest

Tango Shalom

Win a Trip to Browntown!

Award This! Indie LGBTQ+ Themed Film

HipBeat

Road Head

s & Champagne

Swan Song

X

Award This! Indie Animation

Cryptozoo

Flee

The Spine Of Night

Award This! Indie Action/Thriller

100 Days to Live

The Beta Test

Delicate State

How To Deter A Robber

Mafia Inc.

Shut In

Award This! WTF Indie like "What the f is This Movie Even?"

Baby Oopsie

Donny's Bar Mitzvah

I, Challenger

Mother Schmuckers

Road Head

Willy's Wonderland

Award This! Indie Romantic Comedy

Borrelia Borealis

Christmas On The Carousel

Honesty Weekend

Lost At Christmas

Threebound

Win a Trip to Browntown!

Award This! Indie Drama

The In-Between

Lola

Shiva Baby

Single Mother By Choice

Sweet Thing

Weekenders

Award This! Indie Made for Less Than the Contents of an Oscar Gift Bag (Under $100K)

Delicate State

God of Dreams

Lola

Road Head

Tango Shalom

Win a Trip to Browntown!

Award This! Director

The Beta Test (Jim Cummings, P.J. McCabe)

The Changed (Michael Mongillo)

Donny's Bar Mitzvah (Jonathan Kaufman)

God of Dreams (Jurian Isabelle)

Lola (Antonie Allen)

s & Champagne (D'Arcy Drollinger)

Shut In (D.J. Caruso)

Single Mother By Choice (Dan Levy Dagerman)

Award This! Directress

Borrelia Borealis (Kathryne Isabelle Easton)

Delicate State (Paula Rhodes)

Glasshouse (Kelsey Egan)

Golden Arm (Maureen Bharoocha)

Honesty Weekend (Leslie Thomas)

How To Deter A Robber (Maria Bissell)

The In-Between (Mindy Bledsoe)

Shiva Baby (Emma Seligman)

Award This! Indie Movie of the Year

The Beta Test

Borrelia Borealis

The Changed

Delicate State

Donny's Bar Mitzvah

Night At The Eagle Inn

Repeat

Shiva Baby

Shut In

The Spine Of Night