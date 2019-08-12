Festival of Cinema NYC Announces 2019 Award Winners

Aug. 12, 2019  
Festival of Cinema NYC Announces 2019 Award Winners

Festival of Cinema NYC is proud to announce the winners of its 3nd annual event that took place from August 2-11 at Regal Cinema's UA Midway in Forest Hills, Queens Public Library at Forest Hills and Queens Museum in nearby Flushing Meadows Corona Park. From a pool of nearly 450 film submissions, the festival presented 125 remarkable films from 25 countries. Winners for each competitive category were chosen by the festival's specially selected jury, and received a unique statuette at the Awards Gala on Sunday, Aug. 11 during a dinner ceremony that took place at Queens Brewery in Ridgewood, Queens. Prizes for selected categories include full software from Final Draft, Jungle Software and Showbiz Media Budget & Scheduling Software. Winners of Audience Choice award are offered an opt-in distribution deal from IndiePix Films.

And the winners are:

Best Feature Narrative: "Quest - The Truth Always Rises" (Dir. Santiago Rizzo)

Best Documentary: "The Ringmaster" (Dir. Molly Dworsky and Dave Newberg)

Best Short Film: "The Adulterer" (Dir. Bobby Yan)

Best Experimental/Animation/Music Video: "Face" (Dir. Masa Gibson)

Best Web Series: "Tom and The Domme" (Dir. Keith Marlin)

Audience Choice Award, Feature: "We Were All Nobody's" (Dir. Charles Caracciolo)

Audience Choice Award, Short: "Bristled" (Dir. Scott Farrell)

Best Director: Esmé von Hoffman ("Ovid and the Art of Love")

Best Actress: Meissa Hampton ("Full Moon and High Tide")

Best Actor: John DiMino ("Over the Threshold")

Best Supporting Actress: Rocio Mendez ("Coffee and a Donut")

Best Supporting Actor: Bruce Herman ("The Song of Her")

Best Screenplay: Justin C. Hynous and Ajmal Zaheer Ahmad ("My Soul To Keep")

Best Cinematography: Adam Richlin ("Keylight")

Best Editing: Patrick Devaney and Matthew J. Kaplan ("It's Time For Tea")

Best Sound Editing: Eric Paperth and Tyler March ("Rocks! The Musical")

Best Makeup & FX: Apollonia Tolo ("Rwanda")

NYC Indie Film Collective 72-Hour Short Film Challenge Winner: Team 11 - "Friends" (Dir. Olivia Chen) - Awarded $500.00 from Maspeth Federal Saving Bank.



