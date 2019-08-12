Festival of Cinema NYC Announces 2019 Award Winners

Festival of Cinema NYC is proud to announce the winners of its 3nd annual event that took place from August 2-11 at Regal Cinema's UA Midway in Forest Hills, Queens Public Library at Forest Hills and Queens Museum in nearby Flushing Meadows Corona Park. From a pool of nearly 450 film submissions, the festival presented 125 remarkable films from 25 countries. Winners for each competitive category were chosen by the festival's specially selected jury, and received a unique statuette at the Awards Gala on Sunday, Aug. 11 during a dinner ceremony that took place at Queens Brewery in Ridgewood, Queens. Prizes for selected categories include full software from Final Draft, Jungle Software and Showbiz Media Budget & Scheduling Software. Winners of Audience Choice award are offered an opt-in distribution deal from IndiePix Films.

And the winners are:

Best Feature Narrative: "Quest - The Truth Always Rises" (Dir. Santiago Rizzo)

Best Documentary: "The Ringmaster" (Dir. Molly Dworsky and Dave Newberg)

Best Short Film: "The Adulterer" (Dir. Bobby Yan)

Best Experimental/Animation/Music Video: "Face" (Dir. Masa Gibson)

Best Web Series: "Tom and The Domme" (Dir. Keith Marlin)

Audience Choice Award, Feature: "We Were All Nobody's" (Dir. Charles Caracciolo)

Audience Choice Award, Short: "Bristled" (Dir. Scott Farrell)

Best Director: Esmé von Hoffman ("Ovid and the Art of Love")

Best Actress: Meissa Hampton ("Full Moon and High Tide")

Best Actor: John DiMino ("Over the Threshold")

Best Supporting Actress: Rocio Mendez ("Coffee and a Donut")

Best Supporting Actor: Bruce Herman ("The Song of Her")

Best Screenplay: Justin C. Hynous and Ajmal Zaheer Ahmad ("My Soul To Keep")

Best Cinematography: Adam Richlin ("Keylight")

Best Editing: Patrick Devaney and Matthew J. Kaplan ("It's Time For Tea")

Best Sound Editing: Eric Paperth and Tyler March ("Rocks! The Musical")

Best Makeup & FX: Apollonia Tolo ("Rwanda")

NYC Indie Film Collective 72-Hour Short Film Challenge Winner: Team 11 - "Friends" (Dir. Olivia Chen) - Awarded $500.00 from Maspeth Federal Saving Bank.





