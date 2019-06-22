'Fanciful Felines, Elegant Strength, And Tightrope Trampoline' and 'Music, Moves, And Laughs' Set For THE BIG STAGE on The CW

Elizabeth Stanton (Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World) and James Maslow (Big Time Rush) host week four of the new non-competitive television show, THE BIG STAGE, airing on The CW Network with an original 30-minute episode followed by an Encore 30-minute episode on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 9:00 p.m./8:00 p.m. Central. This week's episodes feature cats, aerialists, dancers, comediennes, acrobats and a beatboxer. The show is executive produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International.

This week's episodes will include:

THE BIG STAGE - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET)

"Fanciful Felines, Elegant Strength, and Tightrope Trampoline" (TV-PG) (HDTV)

AMAZING FEATS - THE BIG STAGE is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include: The Savitsky Cats (of Los Angeles, CA), Omri & Paulina (of Portland, OR), Cubcakes (of Los Angeles, CA), Elliott Yamin (of Sherman Oaks, CA), Jackie Fabulous (of Valley Village, CA) and Ben Schneider. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#105). Original airdate 6/28/2019.

"THE BIG STAGE" - (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET)

"Music, Moves, and Laughs" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include: Sergey and Sasha (Sergey Korolev and Sasha Koroleva, Las Vegas-based Acrobats and Balancing Duo from America's Got Talent); Poreotics (Asian American All-Male Hip-Hop Dance Crew from Westminister, CA seen on NBC World of Dance); Vitalii Kalinin and Snizhana Kalinina of WOW - THE VEGAS SPECTACULAR (Handstand and Rope Acrobats from Las Vegas, NV); Diana DeGarmo (Singer Performer from Nashville, TN); Adam Bell (Beatbox Performer from San Clemente, CA) and Jackie Fabulous (Stand-Up Comedienne of Valley Village, CA). Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International. (Episode #103) (Encore Presentation). Original Airdate 6/14/19.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You