Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Face To Face Films Announces Spring Season Finale

Films will premiere on Broadway on Demand, YouTube, and Facebook.

Jun. 13, 2021  

Face To Face Films Announces Spring Season Finale

While summer 2021 will begin a partnership between Smith Scripts, U.K. and Face to Face Films, producer/director Anthony Laura concludes his spring season with a trio of works on a trio of platforms:

Christopher Durang's Sister Mary Ignacious ... will premiere on Broadway on Demand starting June 19 @ 2:00 p.m. The cast includes Samuel Cruz, Jose Duran, Michelle Miners, Nakai Mirtenbaum, Nicole Townsend, and Liana Womble.

Korine, a drama involving mental illness, written by Anthony Laura, featuring C Gabe Calleja, Vivien Cardone, Jose Duran, Madison C. Gray, Jacqueline Guzman, and Callie Medley, will air on YouTube, Saturday, June 26, at 2:00 p.m.

Finally, closing the season will be another Anthony Laura work entitled Hayley, a one-person show, featuring Alexandra Rooney. This will air on Facebook on June 27, also at 2:00 p.m.

Visit Face to Face Films on YouTube to learn about Face to Face's web-series, interviews, and other artistic endeavors.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Elle McLemore
Elle McLemore
Brittany Nicholas
Brittany Nicholas
Jewelle Blackman
Jewelle Blackman

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • SINK and MULCH UNDERGROUND Will Be Performed at Arts House in July
  • Back To Back Theatre To Join The National Performing Arts Partnership Framework
  • Rescheduled Season Confirmed For ARCHIMEDES WAR at Northcote Town Hall Arts Centr
  • Victorian Opera Cancels In-Theatre Performacnes of PARRWANG LIFTS THE SKY