Face To Face Films Announces Spring Season Finale

While summer 2021 will begin a partnership between Smith Scripts, U.K. and Face to Face Films, producer/director Anthony Laura concludes his spring season with a trio of works on a trio of platforms:

Christopher Durang's Sister Mary Ignacious ... will premiere on Broadway on Demand starting June 19 @ 2:00 p.m. The cast includes Samuel Cruz, Jose Duran, Michelle Miners, Nakai Mirtenbaum, Nicole Townsend, and Liana Womble.

Korine, a drama involving mental illness, written by Anthony Laura, featuring C Gabe Calleja, Vivien Cardone, Jose Duran, Madison C. Gray, Jacqueline Guzman, and Callie Medley, will air on YouTube, Saturday, June 26, at 2:00 p.m.

Finally, closing the season will be another Anthony Laura work entitled Hayley, a one-person show, featuring Alexandra Rooney. This will air on Facebook on June 27, also at 2:00 p.m.

Visit Face to Face Films on YouTube to learn about Face to Face's web-series, interviews, and other artistic endeavors.