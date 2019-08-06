FX Renews ATLANTA for a Fourth Season

FX has ordered a fourth season of its Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) award winning hit comedy series Atlanta, it was announced today by Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. Production of seasons three (previously ordered on 6/7/18) and four - both eight episodes each - are scheduled to begin next spring.

"What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television," said Schrier. "This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners."

Created by Donald Glover, Atlanta is executive produced by Glover, Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover and Hiro Murai. Atlanta is produced by FX Productions.

Through its first two seasons, Atlanta has won five Emmy(R) Awards as well as two Golden Globe(R) Awards, two AFI awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics' Choice Awards.

The second season, Atlanta Robbin' Season, was hailed as the best show on television. In Atlanta Robbin' Season, two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families. "Earn Marks" (Donald Glover) is a young manager trying to get his cousin's career off the ground. "Alfred Miles" (Brian Tyree Henry) is a new hot rapper trying to understand the line between real life and street life. "Darius" (Lakeith Stanfield) is Alfred's right-hand man and visionary. "Van" (Zazie Beetz) is Earn's best friend and the mother of Earn's daughter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories