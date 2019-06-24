FX Networks Returns to San Diego Comic-Con With ARCHER and More

FX Networks is returning to San Diego Comic-Con in a big way again this summer with FXX's Emmy Award(R)-winning animated comedy Archer, the breakout FX comedy WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS and the hit FX drama MAYANS M.C. Sessions will include panel discussions with producers and actors, exclusive footage and more. The panel schedule is as follows:

Archer Exclusive Sneak Peek Screening and Q&A - Friday, July 19 at 5 p.m. in the Indigo Ballroom

Archer, FXX's award-winning animated comedy series, returns to San Diego in celebration of its 10th season! In Archer: 1999, fans find Sterling Archer, Lana Kane and their crew of acid-tongued misfits onboard the M/V Seamus salvage ship exploring deep space and trying to outsmart giant aliens, intergalactic pirates and vicious bounty hunters. Join us for an exclusive sneak peek of the season 10 penultimate episode followed by a lively Q&A with THE VOICE cast of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates, plus executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis.

What We Do in the Shadows Screening and Q&A - Saturday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m. in Room 6BCF

Recently nominated for "Outstanding New Program" by the Television Critics Association, WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who've "lived" together for hundreds of years. Join us for a special screening followed by a spirited discussion with series stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch and the creative team behind TV's #1 vampire comedy! BAT!

Mayans M.C. Exclusive Screening and Q&A - Sunday, July 21 at 1 p.m. in Hall H

Mayans M.C. is the next chapter in Kurt Sutter's award-winning SONS OF ANARCHY saga. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the MAYANS M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Come for an exclusive sneak peek at a scene from the upcoming season and a not-to-be-missed conversation with Kurt Sutter (Co-Creator/Executive Producer), Elgin James (Co-Creator/Executive Producer), Kevin Dowling (Executive Producer), plus stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Rocco Vargas. Moderator: Lynette Rice, Entertainment Weekly.

Fans will also have an opportunity to attend booth signings with the cast and producers of each series. Please visit https://www.comic-con.org/cci/exclusive-signings for additional information beginning June 27, 2019.

ABOUT FX NETWORKS

FX Networks is comprised of the networks FX, FXX and FXM, the video on-demand app FXNOW and the commercial-free on-demand service FX+. FX, the flagship general entertainment basic cable channel, launched in June of 1994 and is carried in 88 million homes. The diverse schedule features a growing roster of critically-acclaimed and award-winning hit dramas series including Taboo, Legion, Snowfall, Trust, Pose, MAYANS M.C. and the upcoming Y; the critically-acclaimed limited series American Horror Story, Fargo, AMERICAN CRIME Story, FEUD, FOSSE/VERDON and the upcoming Devs, Shogun and Mrs. America; acclaimed hit comedy series including Atlanta, Baskets, Better Things, WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS and the upcoming Breeders; the half-hour series Mr Inbetween; the upcoming docuseries THE WEEKLY with The New York Times; and the upcoming special A Christmas Carol. FX is the former home of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning hit drama series The Shield, Nip/Tuck, Rescue Me, Damages, Sons of Anarchy, Justified and The Americans. The network's library of acquired box-office hit movies is unmatched by any ad-supported television network. FXX, the newest network, launched in September 2013 and is carried in 86 million homes. Geared towards a young adult audience, the schedule features original series, movies, and acquired series. The channel is anchored by the acclaimed hit comedies It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Emmy(R) Award winning comedy series Archer. FXX is also the exclusive cable home to The Simpsons, the longest-running comedy in TV history. FXM (formerly FOX Movie Channel) was launched in October of 1994 and is now carried in 57 million homes. Its schedule features classic films during the day (FXM Retro), contemporary box office hits and acclaimed, award-winning films, and short-form award-winning original programming in the evening.





