FRIDAY THE 13TH Prequel Series CRYSTAL LAKE Receives Series Order at Peacock
Series details are being kept under wraps.
Peacock announced has the Friday the 13th expanded prequel series CRYSTAL LAKE.
Series comes from A24 and writer, showrunner and executive producer Bryan Fuller. A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller and Rob Barsamian will also executive produce.
"Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series Crystal Lake," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We can't wait to get to work with Bryan Fuller, a gifted, visionary creator who I've had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, along with our incredible partners at A24, in this updated version for Peacock that will thrill long-standing fans of the franchise."
Bryan Fuller: "I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since. When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I'm thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner. And Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It's a pleasure and an honor to be working with her again."
