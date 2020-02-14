FOX to Air FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA Benefit Concert February 29

FOX will air special coverage of the star-studded benefit concert FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA on Saturday, Feb. 29 (11:00 PM-12:00 AM ET/PT). The concert, taking place Feb. 16 in Sydney's ANZ Stadium, benefits key organizations providing vital short, medium and long-term rescue, recover and rehabilitation assistance in Australia's fire-affected areas. Both internationally renowned and local musicians will unite to share one stage during the country's time of need.

Musical performances scheduled to appear include global ROCK LEGENDS Queen + Adam Lambert, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriters Michael Bublé and k.d. lang, 5 Seconds of Summer and more. FOX's special coverage of the concert will be hosted by Grammy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Olivia Newton-John.

All proceeds generated by the FOX special will go directly to support The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR), an organization working on the ground with Australian rural communities affected by disaster, supporting them to rebuild. Donations can be made by visiting FireFightAustralia.org.





