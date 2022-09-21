FOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLIS

FOX and Blockchain Creative Labs announced TODAY that the polls will officially open for KRAPOPOLIS NFT holders to vote on episodic elements within KRAPOPOLIS, the highly anticipated animated series from Emmy® Award-winner Dan Harmon (co-creator "Rick and Morty").

Holders of the Krap Chicken NFTs (considered the ultimate KRAPOPOLIS fan pass) will vote to decide which sailor succumbs to the wrath of a kraken in a special Thanksgiving weekend sneak peek of the comedy on November 27th on FOX. The 24-hour voting period opens at 9:00 AM PT tomorrow, Thursday, September 22nd, at Krapopolis.com.

Set in mythical ancient Greece, KRAPOPOLIS centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world's first cities without killing each other. From Bento Box Entertainment, KRAPOPOLIS is network television's first animated series to be curated on the blockchain and will premiere in May 2023 on FOX. The series features voice actors Richard Ayoade ("The IT Crowd"), Emmy®-winner Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), Matt Berry ("What We Do in the Shadows"), Pam Murphy ("Get Shorty"), and Duncan Trussell ("The Midnight Gospel").

The inaugural KRAPOPOLIS NFT collection features 10,420 Krap Chickens that are uniquely generated pieces of art, produced and illustrated by the artists who created the show. As KRAPOPOLIS unfolds, not only will Krap Chicken collectors see elements of their NFT on television, but they will also use it to access token-gated content, exclusive show voting rights, private discord channels, and access to meet-and-greets with the cast and crew.