FLORIDA MAN Series in the Works at Quibi

Deadline reports that a new anthology series, "Florida Man," is coming to Quibi.

Romanski and Drew Hancock co-write.

The series series rips real headlines from insane stories, and tells us the made up tale of how they came to be. Whether it is Florida Man Charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon for Throwing Alligator through Wendy's Drive-Thru Window or Florida Man with "Do Not Resuscitate" Tattoo Creates Ethical Dilemma for Hospital Staff, these stories can only happen in Florida.

Romano created "Blue Mountain State." Hancock worked on "Blue Mountain State," "Suburgatory," and "Mr. Pickles."

