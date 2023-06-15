FLAMIN' HOT Is Searchlight's Most-Watched Streaming Film of All Time

Searchlight Pictures’ Flamin’ Hot, Eva Longoria’s feature film directorial debut, launched June 9th in a historic first for Hulu and Disney+ as a simultaneous premiere of an original film, becoming Searchlight’s most-watched streaming motion picture of all time.

In its debut weekend, the feature comedy clocked the record based on hours watched in its first three days (June 9th – 12th). Flamin’ Hot held its World Premiere at SXSW in March where it won the 2023 Headliners Audience Award and currently boasts an 88% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Additionally, after debuting to rave responses by audiences across the globe and robust critical notices highlighting the multicultural creative makeup of the film and its cultural impact in diversity, equity and inclusion – the White House invited Longoria, producer DeVon Franklin, and fellow collaborators to a White House screening for President and First Lady Biden. The screening will take place on the South Lawn and will include the cast of the film, families, and Latino community leaders. Remarks by the President, First Lady, and Ms. Longoria will precede the screening and celebration.

“I am deeply humbled by the fact that my first feature as a director has already struck a chord with millions of viewers around the world. Richard Montañez’s story is a great testament to the American dream of hard work, faith, and family, and I am thrilled that we are able to share that inspiration with so many,” said Longoria.

“I’m elated to witness Flamin' Hot set the world ablaze! This movie is a fiery testament to the power of determination and the pursuit of the American dream,” said Franklin.

Flamin’ Hot tells the inspiring story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), a real-life Frito-Lay janitor who disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon. The film had an unprecedented release, becoming the first scripted feature to premiere on both Hulu and Disney + simultaneously.

“Just like we witnessed with the festival screenings, the audience response to the film on Hulu and Disney+ with this historic first dual platform release has been tremendous.” said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield. “And what better way to celebrate the extraordinary work of Eva, DeVon and the entire team than a screening at the White House for President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. A momentous occasion indeed!”

Highlighting the importance and power of the Latino community within American culture, Longoria and producer DeVon Franklin sought to produce an authentic film steeped in representation and inclusion both in front of and behind the camera, with a cast dominated by established and up-and-coming Latino performers and filmmaking department heads from many cultures and backgrounds.

Activating audiences was essential in releasing the film. Searchlight hosted screenings with US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, NextGen America, National Association of Latino Independent Producers, National Hispanic Media Coalition, La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Poderistas and Latinx House among others to increase the film’s visibility within the community leading into opening weekend on platforms.

As of today, hundreds of millions of fans have come out in droves to engage with the film across digital and social media platforms. Given the response, it cannot be denied that Richard’s story is deeply resonating with audiences in the Latino community and beyond. Flamin’ Hot highlights the universal pursuit of the American dream, how being perpetually underestimated and rising above your circumstances, the film reaches audiences across demographics who are craving to be inspired.

Flamin’ Hot is a Franklin Entertainment Production, produced by DeVon Franklin (Miracles from Heaven, Breakthrough), written by Lewis Colick (October Sky, Charlie St. Cloud) and Linda Yvette Chávez (creator/writer Genetified).

It stars Jesse Garcia (The Mother, Quinceañera) as Richard, Annie Gonzalez (Gentefied) as his wife, Judy, Emilio Rivera (Sons of Anarchy, Venom) as Richard’s father Nacho, Dennis Haysbert (Far from Heaven, 24) as Richard’s mentor, Clarence, and 4x Emmy® Award winner Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Monk) as PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico. Other cast members include Matt Walsh (Veep), Bobby Soto (Narcos) and Pepe Serna (Scarface).

The filmmaking crew includes Director of Photography Federico Cantini, ADF (Give or Take, Desire), Film Editors Kayla M. Emter (Hustlers), Liza D. Espinas (Vida), Production Designers Brandon Mendez (Black is King) and Cabot McMullen (Shrinking, Super Troopers 2), and Costume Designer Elaine Montalvo (A Better Life).