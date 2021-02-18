FATE: THE WINX SAGA Renewed for Season Two at Netflix

Netflix has renewed FATE: THE WINX SAGA for a second season.

The cast set to reprise their roles include Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra and Elisha Applebaum as Musa.

Additional casting news for season two will be announced at a later date.

Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) will return as Showrunner and Executive Producer.

Executive Producers also set to return alongside Brian Young include: Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State) plus Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow

The season two order includes 8 one-hour episodes and is a Netflix original series from Archery Pictures Production, in association with Rainbow

Season 1 of FATE: THE WINX SAGA premiered globally on Netflix on January 22 2021

Production for Season 2 will begin later this year in Ireland

Showrunner Brian Young says, "The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it. As Bloom's story continues to evolve, I can't wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term..."

Iginio Straffi, creator of the WINX CLUB and Founder and CEO of Rainbow Group says: "Winx connects with audiences in the live action adaptation the same way it does in animation. Over the years, we have seen Winx grow into a global phenomenon and millions of fans have faithfully followed the show. Thanks to this loyal support, 'Fate: The Winx Saga' is a massive worldwide success, with a second season underway at Netflix that will continue the story to the delight of fans and viewers everywhere."

FATE: THE WINX SAGA follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. From creator Brian Young (THE VAMPIRE DIARIES), FATE: THE WINX SAGA is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon series WINX CLUB by Iginio Straffi.