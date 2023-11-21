FATAL FAMILY FEUDS Comes to Oxygen True Crime In December

Oxygen True Crime, the home of high-quality true crime programming, examines what happens when the TIES THAT BIND become the ties that divide? When your inner circle becomes your biggest enemy? Where disagreements around the dinner table can only be solved by violence? In time for the holidays, Oxygen True Crime presents the new series "Fatal Family Feuds" premiering Saturday, December 2nd at 9pm ET/PT.

"Fatal Family Feuds" dives deep into the investigations of gut wrenching homicides committed when smoldering feuds between and within families burst into flames. Hearing directly from surviving family members and friends, along with the investigators who worked the cases, the series focuses specifically on motive, tracing the cause, escalation, and ultimate explosive ending of each fatal family feud.

The first two episodes feature families with determined matriarchs. When faced with someone who won’t toe the line, these women will do anything to hold their family together, whatever the cost.

101—The Tragic Tale of Buzz Clinton—Premiering December 2nd at 9pm ET/PT

28-year-old Anson "Buzz" Clinton lived on the WILD side in his youth, enjoying the night life and even dabbling as an exotic dancer. After marrying the love of his life and dedicating himself to raising her daughter as his own, Buzz welcomed the challenge to enter adulthood. But he would never get the chance as one night he is gunned down on a dark desolate road. Buzz's family tell investigators to look into his in-laws, who never liked him and didn't believe he was fit to raise their granddaughter. But the in-laws had an alibi.

102 —Murder in the Courthouse—Premiering December 9th at 9pm ET/PT

When Christine Belford and her friend Beth Mulford are shot and killed in broad daylight in the Wilmington Delaware courthouse, a shocking back story unravels, revealing a feud that includes Christine's ex-husband David kidnapping their children and moving them to Nicaragua. Even more shocking is when investigators learned David wasn't working alone.

"Fatal Family Feuds" is executive produced by Kate Beal and Koulla Anastasi of Woodcut Media with Matthew Watts as executive producer and Rob Baniewicz as co-executive producer.

ABOUT OXYGEN TRUE CRIME

Oxygen True Crime is a multiplatform crime destination for women. Oxygen True Crime remains one of the fastest-growing cable entertainment networks with popular original programming, including the flagship “Snapped” franchise, “Cold Justice,” “Injustice with Nancy Grace” and breakout event series such as “Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little,” “Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project” and “Aaron Hernandez Uncovered.”

The network’s digital platform continues to reign as the #1 website dedicated to true crime, and in 2022 the network had its best year in primetime in eight years. Oxygen True Crime’s over-the-air platform recently launched in select US markets. Oxygen True Crime is part of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s Entertainment portfolio, which includes NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen True Crime, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock.