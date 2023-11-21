FATAL FAMILY FEUDS Comes to Oxygen True Crime In December

In time for the holidays, Oxygen True Crime presents the new series "Fatal Family Feuds" premiering Saturday, December 2nd at 9pm ET/PT.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 1 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic' Photo 4 Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic'

FATAL FAMILY FEUDS Comes to Oxygen True Crime In December

Oxygen True Crime, the home of high-quality true crime programming, examines what happens when the TIES THAT BIND become the ties that divide? When your inner circle becomes your biggest enemy? Where disagreements around the dinner table can only be solved by violence? In time for the holidays, Oxygen True Crime presents the new series "Fatal Family Feuds" premiering Saturday, December 2nd at 9pm ET/PT.

"Fatal Family Feuds" dives deep into the investigations of gut wrenching homicides committed when smoldering feuds between and within families burst into flames. Hearing directly from surviving family members and friends, along with the investigators who worked the cases, the series focuses specifically on motive, tracing the cause, escalation, and ultimate explosive ending of each fatal family feud.

The first two episodes feature families with determined matriarchs. When faced with someone who won’t toe the line, these women will do anything to hold their family together, whatever the cost.

101—The Tragic Tale of Buzz Clinton—Premiering December 2nd at 9pm ET/PT
28-year-old Anson "Buzz" Clinton lived on the WILD side in his youth, enjoying the night life and even dabbling as an exotic dancer. After marrying the love of his life and dedicating himself to raising her daughter as his own, Buzz welcomed the challenge to enter adulthood. But he would never get the chance as one night he is gunned down on a dark desolate road. Buzz's family tell investigators to look into his in-laws, who never liked him and didn't believe he was fit to raise their granddaughter. But the in-laws had an alibi.

102 —Murder in the Courthouse—Premiering December 9th at 9pm ET/PT
When Christine Belford and her friend Beth Mulford are shot and killed in broad daylight in the Wilmington Delaware courthouse, a shocking back story unravels, revealing a feud that includes Christine's ex-husband David kidnapping their children and moving them to Nicaragua. Even more shocking is when investigators learned David wasn't working alone.

"Fatal Family Feuds" is executive produced by Kate Beal and Koulla Anastasi of Woodcut Media with Matthew Watts as executive producer and Rob Baniewicz as co-executive producer.

ABOUT OXYGEN TRUE CRIME

Oxygen True Crime is a multiplatform crime destination for women. Oxygen True Crime remains one of the fastest-growing cable entertainment networks with popular original programming, including the flagship “Snapped” franchise, “Cold Justice,” “Injustice with Nancy Grace” and breakout event series such as “Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little,” “Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project” and “Aaron Hernandez Uncovered.”

The network’s digital platform continues to reign as the #1 website dedicated to true crime, and in 2022 the network had its best year in primetime in eight years. Oxygen True Crime’s over-the-air platform recently launched in select US markets. Oxygen True Crime is part of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s Entertainment portfolio, which includes NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen True Crime, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS Sets 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital Release Photo
FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Sets 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital Release

The all-new bonus content gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the iconic animatronics and recreating the immersive world of the game. After accepting a security guard job from Steve (Matthew Lillard; Scream, Scooby Doo), Mike (Josh Hutcherson; The Hunger Games Franchise), discovers an abandoned restaurant.

2
Reneé Rapp, Darren Criss & More to Perform at the NATIONAL TREE LIGHTING Photo
Reneé Rapp, Darren Criss & More to Perform at the NATIONAL TREE LIGHTING

This beloved American tradition, presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation, will feature musical performances by Reneé Rapp, Darren Criss, Samara Joy, Ledisi, St. Vincent, Joe Walsh and Dionne Warwick, singing holiday classics. Guyton will also perform.

3
HUNGER GAMES Collection Released as SteelBook Collection Photo
HUNGER GAMES Collection Released as SteelBook Collection

Starring Oscar® winner Jennifer Lawrence (2012, Actress in a Leading Role, Silver Linings Playbook), all four films will be available on this collectible format: The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2.

4
Jackie Chan & Ralph Macchio to Reunite For New KARATE KID Movie Photo
Jackie Chan & Ralph Macchio to Reunite For New KARATE KID Movie

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are reuniting for a new 'The Karate Kid' movie. While plot details are under wraps, Macchio will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso and Chan will return as Mr. Han. Watch the announcement video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

XXL & Latto Join Forces For An All-Female CypherXXL & Latto Join Forces For An All-Female Cypher
Damon Wayans Jr. & Jenny Mai Host RAID THE CAGE Series on CBSDamon Wayans Jr. & Jenny Mai Host RAID THE CAGE Series on CBS
Video: Watch Carter Faith's 'Man' Music VideoVideo: Watch Carter Faith's 'Man' Music Video
ABC's WILD CRIME Docu-Series Returning For Season Two on HuluABC's WILD CRIME Docu-Series Returning For Season Two on Hulu

Videos

Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION Video
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL