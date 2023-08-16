FAST X Coming to Peacock in September

Universal Pictures’ FAST X, the tenth film in the FAST & FURIOUS saga, streams exclusively on Peacock Sept 15.

In addition to FAST X, Peacock will also have several FAST & FURIOUS franchise favorites available to stream.

FAST & FURIOUS Films Streaming on Peacock

FAST AND FURIOUS 6 - Streaming on Peacock Sept 15

FURIOUS 7 - Streaming on Peacock Oct 1

FATE OF THE FURIOUS - Streaming on Peacock Sept 15

FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW - Streaming on Peacock Sept 15

FAST X is the latest addition to Peacock’s film collection including Illumination's record-breaking box office hit THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE, Wes Anderson’s ASTEROID CITY, Universal Pictures’ modern monster tale RENFIELD, and Focus Features’ EVERY BODY. Peacock gives audiences a front-row seat to a wide range of movies including comedy, horror, action/adventure, kids, and more.

Ever since their saga started on the streets of L.A.’s underground racing scene, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have overcome impossible odds to outsmart, out-nerve and outdrive every foe. Yet when the team took down a nefarious kingpin back in Brazil, they had no idea his son Dante (Jason Momoa) was watching from the shadows.

More lethal than any other enemy they’ve faced, Dante now rises as a terrifying new nemesis who’s fueled by revenge and determined to shatter their family and destroy everything and everyone that Dom loves. From London and Brazil to Antarctica and Rome, new alliances are forged and old enemies resurface. But everything changes after Dom discovers his eight-year-old son is Dante’s ultimate target.

Watch the Fast X trailer here: