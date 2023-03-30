FAST FOODIES to Premiere on Food Network in April

The hit cooking reality series Fast Foodies, is set for a special nine-week, ten-episode run on Food Network beginning Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The series will premiere with back-to-back episodes at 9:30PM and 10:00PM ET/PT, kicking off with celebrity guests Joel McHale and Jesse Tyler Ferguson bringing their fast-food cravings to chefs and hosts Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and Justin Sutherland.

The Food Network run offers the opportunity for new viewers to experience the popular series which attracted over 20 million fans across linear and digital platforms during its first two seasons. Episodes of the cooking competition will subsequently air Thursdays at 9:30PM ET and additional guests will include Jillian Bell, Fortune Feimster, Ron Funches, Chris Jericho, Bobby Moynihan, Andy Richter, Amanda Seales and James Van Der Beek.

In Fast Foodies, Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and Justin Sutherland compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest's favorite fast-food dish. These culinary masters come prepared to showcase their love of pop culture, fast-food legends and their expert skills to win the "Chompionship Trophy."