Extended JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION to Stream on Peacock in September

Peacock has announced Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures will begin streaming exclusively on September 2, 2022. The much-anticipated return of the beloved franchise directed by Colin Trevorrow reunites two generations of Jurassic heroes, including Chris Pratt, Bryce DALLAS Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong and Omar Sy.

Fans can also look forward to an all-new extended edition, featuring 14 extra minutes of the film and an alternate opening. In addition to the Extended Version, the exclusive special edition includes captivating behind-the-scenes content chronicling the making of the movie from beginning to end, the original short film Battle at Big Rock, and much more, for the perfect movie night at home.

Peacock will also stream Jurassic Park, The Lost World, and Jurassic Park 3 starting September 1. For more about Jurassic on Peacock, click here: https://www.peacocktv.com/stream-movies/jurassic-world-dominion

Jurassic World Dominion is the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films, with new movies coming from theaters all the time including Black Phone, Bad Guys, Downton Abbey: A New Era, The Northman, Ambulance, Firestarter, and The Outfit. For more about movies on Peacock, click here.

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce DALLAS Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live-and hunt-alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects.

The film features new cast members DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Scott Haze (Minari) and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2). The film's returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who steered 2015's Jurassic World to a record-shattering $1.7 billion global box office. The screenplay is by Emily Carmichael (Battle at Big Rock) & Colin Trevorrow from a story by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) & Trevorrow, based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Jurassic World Dominion is produced by acclaimed franchise producers Frank Marshall p.g.a. and Patrick Crowley p.g.a. and is executive produced by legendary, Oscar®-winning franchise creator Steven Spielberg, Alexandra Derbyshire and Colin Trevorrow.

Watch the trailer here: